YSL Has the Chicest Idea for Personalizing Your Beauty Stash     

While you're still probably psyched over Zoë Kravitz and her partnership with YSL, we've got something else to tell you that will have you applauding the beauty brand. ICYMI, YSL has launched a complimentary engraving service on all of their beauty and fragrance products. When placing an order on their website, you simply check the complimentary engraving box when you're adding the product to your cart and you're set.

This is an especially useful feature if your sister keeps swearing that it's her mascara and not yours. What about making a bottle of perfume a little more special for your mom's birthday? Yep.

Since we're so into the whole idea (seriously our next bottle of Touche Eclat is going to say "make better choices"), below are two more customizable products you should consider if you're totes into the ideas of monograms and personalization.

Le Labo Fragrances

Le Labo is the pinnacle of the custom experience. At Le Labo, when you decide to purchase a perfume you can watch the fragrance mixers mix you a new bottle with your own custom label. While the most obvious choice is to use your own name, we wouldn't hold it against if you named your's something witty. Love potion? The fountain of youth?

Kiehl's Apothecary Preparations

If you still need more convincing to grab hold of a Kiehl's product and give it a test, the brand has just launched their own customizable skin-care line. From the formula to the packaging itself, everything is catered to you and your skin-care needs. You can go in for a consultation at certain Kiehl's location where a customer service representative will help you develop your own routine. Bonus points for the custom printed bottle.