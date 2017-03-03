Emma Watson's Hair and Makeup Puts the "Beauty" in Beauty and the Beast

Consider this a love letter to Emma Watson's latest beauty look. Last night at the Hollywood premiere of Beauty and the Beast, the star paired her negative cat eye and red lip combo with the most Disney princess-esque updo we've ever seen in our lives—no joke, there were actual golden birds adorning her strands. "To balance the modern graphic eyeliner and bright coral lip, for me, it was all about healthy, moisturized skin and keeping her freckles," says her makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua. "We brushed out the brows so they are a little less groomed, and more free feeling." Jane Iredale's Liquid Liner in Brown ($21; dermstore.com) was responsible for that statement wing, while Chanel's Powder Blush in Frivole ($45; nordstrom.com) and the Christophe Danchaud Lipstick in Absolution #20 ($29; absolution-cosmetics.com) provided splashes of color on the cheeks and lips.

John Milne/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

To take a line from an old Mad TV skit (you know the one), the back of Watson's head was ridiculous, featuring gorgeous, windswept texture with loose plaits. "The softness of the hair was meant to balance the modernity of the outfit, and using my feather accessories complemented the edginess of the jumpsuit," her hairstylist Adir Abergel says. Starting with a generous amount of Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice ($46; nordstrom.com), he coated her layers from mid-shaft to end, then rough dried to bring out her natural waves. He followed by wrapping a few of her ends around a curling iron, then separated out the ringlets with Leonor Greyl's Baume Bois Rose ($49; leonorgreyl-usa.com). Making sure to maintain volume around the crown, Abergel began twisting a set of loose, deconstructed braids, which he gathered into a low chignon at the nape of her neck. His Adir x Lelet NY Gold Quill Halo ($688; leletny.com) and a veil of Leonor Greyl Voluforme ($36; nordstrom.com) provided the finishing touches.