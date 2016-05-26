Emma Stone's Striking New Look Will Make You Do a Double Take

Dobrina Zhekova
May 26, 2016

As you may have seen, Emma Stone's brunette days are officially over—well, for now. You may remember that back in March the actress dyed her hair dark to play tennis legend Billie Jean King, and her transformation was incredible. We're not joking—we could barely recognize her in glasses and '70s tennis attire. 

Yesterday, Stone's makeup artist posted a photo on Instagram of the actress having lunch with her friends, and while it's a black and white pic, it still gives you a glimpse of her lighter hair shade. In comparison, here's a black and white pic of Stone with dark hair. 

Also, judging by this snap, blonde locks and dark brows are definitely a match made in heaven. Seriously, girl is strikingingly beautiful.  

This is obviously not the first time the Spiderman actress has gone blonde, and we're sure it's not the last time she'll switch up her look. 

