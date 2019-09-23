The 5 Best Anti-Aging Products You Can Shop, According to Emma Roberts’s Esthetician

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Most of us don’t have access to the facialists and dermatologists that celebrities use to achieve perfectly radiant skin, but thankfully there are ways to achieve (and maintain) an A-list-worthy fresh-faced glow from the comfort of your own home. To find out how, we talked to celeb-loved esthetician and owner of Le Jolie Medi Spa, Sharona Rafaeloff.

Sharona, whose clients include Emma Roberts, Elsa Hosk, and Lisa Rinna, says taking care of your skin at home is just as important as getting regular facials. Along with recommending that you cleanse your skin both in the morning and at nighttime, she also suggests using products that feature powerful anti-aging ingredients such as peptides, stem cells, vitamin C, retinol, and hyaluronic acid.

Her biggest at-home skincare tip? “Always apply your serums before your creams, and don’t forget to apply upwards” to help prevent wrinkles and sagging skin from forming.

Beyond these tidbits of advice, the Hollywood facialist also shared with us a list of the exact anti-aging skincare products she always uses and recommends to her clients. From hydrating serums to fast-acting eye creams, keep reading to shop all five of her skincare essentials.

This gentle cleanser from IS Clinical boasts a unique blend of antioxidants which work to brighten and refresh your skin every time you use it. “I love this product because its dual action — it’s great for removing makeup and leaves your face with a fresh dewy glow,” said Sharona.

“I like this product because it’s organic and uses red seaweed which keeps my skin young. Makeup glides on smoothly after application,” she said. Along with reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, this hydrating serum also helps make skin look and feel firmer.

“I love this eye cream because its a thicker eye cream and the results are immediate,” said Sharona. “I can instantly tell that my under-eyes are brighter and tighter.” We love that the Suzanne Kaufmann eye cream not only diminishes wrinkles, but also makes under-eye bags less puffy.

Looking for an anti-aging moisturizer that will help with wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and large pores? Sharona suggests this option from Skinceuticals. “This product is extremely hydrating and leaves the skin looking plump, glowy, and youthful.”

This serum from IS Clinical is specially formulated to tighten skin, provide UV protection, and increase collagen production. “It provides instant firming and smooth finish,” she raved. Plus, over time the product promises to dramatically reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

