Currently Lusting Over: Emma Roberts's Effortlessly Textured Hair 

On-screen, Emma Roberts may play the intimidating and prudish Chanel Oberlin, who in 13 episodes of Scream Queens has not had a single bad hair day. But we all know that off-screen, Roberts is the ultimate Hollywood cool girl who takes music festivals very seriously. Remember when she had a custom hair shade created just for Coachella? Yes, she is that cool.

And last night, Roberts once again proved that there is no fashion or beauty look tha she can't pull off. The actress stepped out for a party in Hollywood sporting an effortlessly chic outfit that included a bomber jacket and heels. And speaking of effortless, her hair is actually what caught our attention—perfect, barely there waves by hair pro Nikki Lee. We are pretty sure that even Chanel would approve of them. And we all know how difficult to impress she is.

Effortless texture for @emmaroberts today🙌🏼 #Chanel 💋🔪 #ScreamQueens Makeup:@amyoresman Styling:@elkin Hair:#NikkiLee901 A photo posted by Nikki Lee (@nikkilee901) on Aug 8, 2016 at 4:43pm PDT

This look is perfect for the lazy days of Summer which are quickly flying by. You don't want to feel fussy while the warm days are waning— save that ish for Winter. Un-done texture is simply the way to go, year round. Thanks for validating our hair look for the entire month of August, Em. Meanwhile, if you like us can't wait for season 2 of Scream Queens, here is your first look at the new episodes. Spoiler alert—more #hairinspo ahead.