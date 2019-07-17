This Emily Ratajkowski-Approved Lip Balm Is on Sale for Less Than $2

Image zoom Getty Images

If you’ve actively shopped for lip balm at all over the past few years, you’ve probably heard of EOS, the cosmetics company whose adorable spherical lip products revolutionized the industry. Even celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and a young Billie Eilish have been spotted with the brand’s moisturizing balm.

You might not know that since its heyday, EOS, which stands for Evolution of Smooth, has launched a host of other hydrating skincare products, like lotion, shave cream, and a stick version of the original organic lip balm. Following the close of Amazon Prime Day, four-packs of EOS’s Natural & Organic Stick Lip Balm are currently 20 to 28 percent off in four of the brand’s classic flavors.

Just like the ball-shaped balms you’ve probably owned dozens of, the Stick Lip Balm is free of gluten, parabens, and petrolatum (aka petroleum jelly). Instead, it’s formulated with sustainably-sourced ingredients like vitamin E, shea butter, and jojoba oil, all of which have long been known for their hydrating effects. The discounted packs of four are available in the same flavors that made EOS a fan-favorite from the start, like Sweet Mint, Strawberry Sorbet, and Vanilla Bean. You can also buy a pack that includes one of each flavor, plus a Pomegranate Raspberry stick.

At $7, the Sweet Mint pack is the cheapest of the bunch (that’s less than $2 per balm!), while the other three offerings are $8 per pack, as opposed to the regular $10 price tag. Grab your favorite option while you can — there’s no telling how much longer this sale will last.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: EOS Natural & Organic Stick Lip Balm, $7–$8 (Originally $10); amazon.com