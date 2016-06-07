Proof that Emilia Clarke Is Your New Beauty BFF

Ah, Emilia Clarke. Where do I even start. She's sassy, she's sexy, she's damn smart. Oh, and she plays the mother of bleeping dragons. And her Instagram? Hours off endless entertainment. Simply put: She's a Cool Girl with a capital C, capital G.

Emilia Clarke isn't just abso-freakin-lutely gorge and the coolest chick around — we could also basically be best friends. Well, beauty best friends, but still. Enough to wear matching BFF bracelets, if I'm being honest.

Not only do we wear the same fragrance, (Le Labo Santal 33), but also, girlfriend is dedicated to the art of bathing, just like yours truly. IMHO, the world needs more bath enthusiasts, so I basically consider her our new queen. She told the Violet Files, "Bathtime is a ritual! You've got to get the right temperature, you must have good bath salts or Epsom salts and dissolve them properly, and you need bath oils to get some scents going."

Girlfriend doesn't play when it comes to her tub— my kind of woman. She continued saying, "I don't do bubble bath—it makes me feel too much like a kid. I have to soak for at least a half an hour. If I had time, I could be in that bath for three hours, although having three hours to take a bath is like finding a leprechaun at the end of the rainbow."

Literally, same. Although, I think Emilia should reconsider bubble bath, #justsayin'. For more from Emilia check out the Violet Files. And if anyone could facilitate us being actual best friends, that would be cool, too.