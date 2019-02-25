Emilia Clarke on Going Brunette, Bushy Brows, and Getting Ready For the Oscars

Image zoom Courtesy of Dolce and Gabbana Fragrance

Khaleesi and her signature platinum blonde braids are certainly iconic, but for the 2019 Oscars, Emilia Clarke decided to road-test another look. Waving a symbolic goodbye to her Game of Thrones character, the actress showed up to the Academy Awards with an updated chin-grazing bob in a rich chestnut brown shade.

It was a big deal for the Mother of Dragons, but according to Clarke herself, the switch-up means nothing but positive things for her daily routine. Ahead of the red carpet, InStyle got the chance to chat with the actress about her getting ready rituals, her role as a Dolce & Gabbana fragrance ambassador, and her low-maintanaince skincare beliefs.

You’re the face of Dolce and Gabbana’s fragrance, The Only One. What do you like about it?

I think it smells really, really good! I think it smells really fresh. It’s a very luxurious fragrance that will linger in a room really beautifully.

Traditionally, what do you not like about women’s fragrances?

I’m not a fan of very heavy scents. I’m not a fan of really powdery scents that make you feel like when you were a kid and you used to go into your grandma’s room and be left with that smell. That’s why The Only One is so different than that. It’s so light, so fresh, and so just classic.

What was your first fragrance memory?

My first fragrance memory was when my dad went to Paris on a business trip when I was seven or something and he asked me if I wanted anything. I said, 'Yes, I would like a rose perfume, please, from Paris.' He brought that back, and I loved it so much. I never sprayed it on myself. I sprayed it in my room and on my pillows, and thought it was just the best. I felt like Grace Kelly.

What’s your beauty routine like? Are you quite particular, or are you pretty low-maintenance?

I’d like to think of myself as a low-maintenance individual. I don’t need a lot, but recently I’ve realized that taking care of your skin at any age is beneficial to just making yourself feel as fabulous as you are. I think it’s a really good routine to get into. I think you can avoid the trappings of feeling like you need to get any kind of serious work done when you’ve jut regularly cleaned your face and moisturized it properly. I have a proper skin routine for when I go to sleep and when I wake up in the morning, and as long as I’ve got a fabulous perfume on and a red lippie in my handbag, I’m set.

What products are you using on a daily basis?

I have a gorgeous facialist named Georgia Louise, so I use a lot of her products, which are excellent. For makeup, I’m not lying: I have a lot of Dolce & Gabbana makeup in my makeup bag. The Dolce red lipstick — you can’t get better than. You literally can’t. The mascara is amazing.

When your hair is platinum, how do you keep it so healthy and bright?

Well, I’ll tell you! I just dyed my hair brown. I struggled to keep my hair healthy and bright. After a number of years, dyeing your hair with essentially bleach... It’s incredibly strong to get that color. It can’t live a lifetime like that. There are some fabulous shampoos and conditioners I use, but at the moment, hopefully being brown will give me my shine back, which I’m longing for because I’ve missed it so much! And waving goodbye to Khaleesi seems like an appropriate time to wave goodbye to my blonde hair.

We envy your eyebrows. Give us a rundown on exactly what you use. Did you ever make a major eyebrow mistake?

I’ll tell you exactly what I use on my eyebrows — nothing! I literally don’t do anything to them. They’re bushy because I ignore them. I occasionally will pluck a few stray hairs. When I get my makeup done professionally, often someone will fill them in a little more and make them more defined. My mom steered me away from ever doing a ‘90s pencil-thin eyebrow. I was just not allowed, so I completely listened to her and didn’t touch them at all. That’s why I’ve got such bushy brows. But really, I’m quite low-maintenance.

How long does it usually take you to get ready for an awards show?

Well, I’m currently getting ready for an awards show right now! I’m starting quite early! It takes a little while. When you’re working with the incredible professionals that I’m lucky enough to work with, then it’s just lovely. I get on with everyone, so it can take a number of hours, but most of that is just catching up.

Do you have any award-show rituals that would surprise people?

It’s not surprising, but the music that I listen to before an award show has to be hip-hop of any variety. It needs to be. Right now, we were just listening to Tupac, because why not? And before you go down the red carpet, just remind yourself how silly it all is.