I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This French Moisturizing Primer Remains Unrivaled

"Lait" is the French word for milk, and that's certainly the most accurate way to describe the formula's texture: it's thin, white, and liquidy; your skin immediately soaks up all that hydrating goodness. I apply four small milky dabs across my face — one on each cheek, one on my chin, and one on my forehead. Then, I use the pads of my middle and ring fingers to gently massage it into my skin, taking extra care to ensure I've covered every inch of my face. It's also a body moisturizer so I'll wipe any excess on my my chest and shoulders.