Ellie Goulding's New Tattoo Is Actually a Work of Art

Guys, we’ve always been huge fans of Ellie Goulding. From her catchy tunes to her MAC collection, she just seems full of energy and oozes positive vibes. Now fresh off her performance at Coachella, the British singer is giving us something else to admire her for — a beautiful new tattoo on her ribcage.

The intricate design reminds us of a spider web, but in a non-spooky way, of course. We’re not surprised that her new body art turned out so great — she had Doctor Woo of LA’s Shamrock Social Club create it for her, and he’s worked with pretty much every A-lister you can think of. Yes, even Cara Delevingne!

Fun one for the wonderful @elliegoulding based off art inspiration she brought in 💫✨✨💫 A photo posted by Doctor Woo Tattoo (@_dr_woo_) on Apr 18, 2016 at 1:38pm PDT

Pretty, isn't it?! And just in time for beach season.