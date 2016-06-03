Elle Fanning Will Make You Embrace Your Eyeshadow Fallout

Elle Fanning knows the answer to all of your under-eye issues and it doesn't involve any concealer. Elle and her makeup artist Erin Monroe shared photos on their Instagrams of Elle's look for the Gucci Resort after party and, trust us, you're going to want to take notes.

RELATED: Swoon: Zac Efron's Sporting New Blonde Hair

❤️💚⭐️ red and green for the @gucci partayyy!!!!!! 🐯🐯 A photo posted by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on Jun 2, 2016 at 3:53pm PDT

RELATED: One Step To Beach Babe Glow, Right This Way

Gucci's Cruise Collection was already super glam but Elle upped the game with her glitter tears (we're assuming they were tears of Gucci happiness.) Elle's makeup look included not only copious amounts of glitter but also star decals. So, the next time you have to cover up those eye bags (*cough* Monday morning meetings), skip the concealer and pile on the glitter. It'll bring a sparkle to everyone's day - especially yours.