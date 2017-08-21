Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Just Launched Your New Favorite Fall Scents

Sure, they don't exactly smell like teen spirit, but the latest installments in Elizabeth and James's Nirvana collection are certainly welcome additions to our scent wardrobe.

Building on the brand's four-piece fragrance range, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have sorted the scents of Fall '17 in the forms of Nirvana French Grey and Nirvana Amethyst. Though each perfume borrows elements from those that came before it, the designers wanted to give the new additions a more intimate vibe, emphasizing musk and lavender notes in French Grey, and florals like honeysuckle in Amethyst.

"Amethyst and French Grey continue to build upon the story of Nirvana as we further explore notes that Ashley and I are drawn to—dark and rich, light and floral," Mary-Kate says.

If you prefer rich, heady scents, French Grey would be more to your liking—the lavender note is what caught our attention on first whiff, but as the scent warms up to your skin, the deep, almost earthy musk becomes more prominent. The light honeysuckle note in Amethyst is the main focus, but gets a twist of intensity with the inclusion of cedar and tobacco.

"Less is more in everything we do, and the juices of Amethyst and French Grey reflect that," Ashley adds. "With each new scent we develop, it's important to remain true to the raw notes."

Find both Nirvana Amethyst and Nirvana French Grey at sephora.com now, priced at $28 for a rollerball, $65 for the 30mL, and $85 for the largest bottle.