Shoppers Say They "Already See Baby Hairs Growing in" After Just a Month of Using This Growth Oil
While beauty trends are constantly evolving, a full and voluminous head of hair is one thing we strive for year-round. But for many of us, thinning, damaged hair is something we struggle with daily, making thick locks feel like a far-off dream. Luckily, Amazon shoppers discovered a hair growth oil that "totally changes the game," and it's on sale for nearly half off.
The Elevate Hair Growth Oil is made with two main ingredients: biotin and minoxidil. Biotin is a B vitamin that strengthens and protects your hair, while encouraging the growth of thicker and shinier strands. Minoxidil is the only FDA-approved medication for hair loss in both men and women, and it "has long been the mainstay for hair regrowth," dermatologist Dr. Michele Green previously told InStyle. She typically recommends topical minoxidil for all of her hair loss patients after consulting with them.
Shop now: $18 (Originally $35); amazon.com
To apply, take two to four drops of the serum after you get out of the shower and massage it into your scalp and damp hair, working your way from the roots to the tips. You can also mix in the product with your shampoo, according to the brand, for quick and easy two-in-one efficiency.
Nearly 1,800 Amazon shoppers have seen positive results with this hair growth oil. One customer, who had used the product for 30 days at the time of writing their review, said they could "already see baby hairs growing in." Another shopper confirmed it's "not oily or sticky and it doesn't build up on your hair," adding that "most importantly, I'm growing hair." For further proof, a third reviewer was "amazed by the results" since they "started seeing a difference in the first week."
Instead of settling for brittle, thinning hair, try the Elevate Hair Growth Oil for yourself to see results. Just be sure to grab it from Amazon now while it's still 49 percent off.