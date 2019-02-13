If Your Office Has Dry Air, This Face Mist Will Save Your Skin

Image zoom Courtesy

The Splurge is our new weekly column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are actually worth it. This week, why we're rebuying Elemis' Superfood Kefir Tea Mist, despite the $33 price tag.

I have a bottle of probiotic supplements in my kitchen cabinet, and whenever I feel like my stomach is a little out of whack, I pick up a bottle of kefir. And in addition to adding good bacteria and microorganisms back into my body, I’m also pretty obsessed with how the concept plays into giving me better-behaving and healthier skin, too. That's why I initially became so interested in Elemis' latest launch, the Superfood Kefir Tea Mist, a face mist that utilizes prebiotic technology.

"Prebiotics" is one of the buzziest words in skincare right now. The idea is that prebiotics help feed probiotics, which are the good bacteria that live on your skin. As Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a New York City-based board-certified dermatologist, explained to me previously, healthy skin function (clearer, less-irritated, well-hydrated skin) is associated with a diverse number of organisms on the skin — AKA, a solid balance of good bacteria.

The Elemis Superfood Kefir-Tea Mist feeds the microorganisms you want sticking around with a kefir ferment that utilizes a prebiotic technology, while also hydrating with coconut water, soothing with aloe vera, and protecting with antioxidants from rooibos tea extract. It also can be used as a setting spray or a priming spray, or just simply as a face mist when your skin is feeling a little parched.

In short, it's a face mist that actually does something for your skin, which makes me feel better about its $33 price tag.

I mostly use it as a quick moisture boost when my office's dry air has sucked the life from my face, and it instantly relieves any tension or tightness I'm experiencing. Also, I don't feel like I have to spritz it 45 times a day for it to actually work — all it takes is three quick sprays over my face at lunch, and I'm good. It's not what some might call a skincare necessity, but it's a little indulgence that amps up my routine in the winter.

While much more research is needed to determine just how beneficial probiotic and prebiotic skincare can be, it's a concept that I've become particularly invested in after a horrendous face mask disaster basically destroyed my skin barrier (what keeps irritants out and moisture in). When your skin barrier is compromised, that healthy level of beneficial bacteria can also be affected.

I'll have to wait a bit for those studies to surface, so in the meantime, I'm going to keep on spritzing this mist.