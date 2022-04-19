This $11 Firming Cleansing Balm Instantly Melts Off Even My Most Stubborn Waterproof Makeup
If you're still reaching for a drugstore makeup wipe every night, it's time to consider shaking up your nightly skincare routine. In fact, ditching drying makeup wipes and switching to a hydrating cleansing balm is one of the best things I've done for my skin in the last few years.
As New York-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King told InStyle, unlike some makeup wipes that strip away natural oils, cleansing oils and balms don't cause dryness. This, of course, is ideal for someone like me who is prone to dry skin, however there are benefits for those with oily or acne-prone skin, too. "Using a wipe rather than a more thorough cleansing method could contribute to clogged pores and acne breakouts," says Dr. King. She also notes that wipes can leave a residue of chemicals that can be irritating, making a cleanser a good choice for those with sensitive skin, too.
My personal cleansing balm of choice: the luxurious Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. It starts off as a thick cleansing oil, then lathers into a light foam once water is added before finishing off as a nourishing cleansing milk. The unique 3-in-1 texture works wonders for both removing makeup and daily grime and leaving my skin feeling silky soft and extra hydrated.
Plus, this cleanser touts beneficial ingredients like elderberry and starflower oils, plus padina pavonica (a brown Mediterranean algae) that are all rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids. According to Dr. King, these ingredients moisturize, firm, protect, and support the skin barrier.
Best of all, when I use this cleanser, even my most stubborn waterproof makeup magically melts away with just one swipe of a warm washcloth, compared to the rigorous rubbing I have to do with a wipe. This balm even made it a breeze to take off my full-glam wedding makeup, complete with individual false lashes and lots of glue.
While a full-size tub of this will cost you $51, right now you can try a mini .7-ounce jar for just $11 while it's currently on sale. I have the full-size tub in my beauty cabinet because I love it so much, and a second mini-size jar comes with me on all my travels.
It's also not the only Elemis product that's worked its way into my daily skincare routine. I also swear by the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 for a daily anti-aging moisturizer that includes sun protection, and the Superfood Facial Oil has saved my skin on many dry winter days.
For those unfamiliar, Elemis is an award-winning luxury British beauty brand that has won itself a devoted following. In fact, according to the brand, it's the number one anti-aging skincare brand in the U.K. However, unlike many foreign beauty products that are hard to get your hands on and come with long shipping times or hefty fees, Elemis is available on Amazon as part of its Premium Beauty offerings. Even better, all Elemis products are currently on sale for 20 percent off.
Shop all of the best Elemis products on sale below, from eye masks that make crows feet and fine lines disappear to exfoliating pads that reduce the look of dark spots. Snag these luxury beauty products at steal-level pricing while you can — the sale ends on April 22.
