This $11 Firming Cleansing Balm Instantly Melts Off Even My Most Stubborn Waterproof Makeup

As New York-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King told InStyle, unlike some makeup wipes that strip away natural oils, cleansing oils and balms don't cause dryness. This, of course, is ideal for someone like me who is prone to dry skin, however there are benefits for those with oily or acne-prone skin, too. "Using a wipe rather than a more thorough cleansing method could contribute to clogged pores and acne breakouts," says Dr. King. She also notes that wipes can leave a residue of chemicals that can be irritating, making a cleanser a good choice for those with sensitive skin, too.