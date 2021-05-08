Amazon Shoppers Are Using This $10 Vitamin C Serum to Fade Dark Circles and Banish Rosacea
You may have been surprised when the antioxidant best known for being in your morning glass of OJ first made its way onto the skincare scene. But now, you'd be hard pressed to not find a vitamin C product in the routine of anyone with dewy, glowing skin.
Because hot lemon water can only get you so far, enlisting the help of vitamin C can up the ante in an effort to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, fade dark spots, and improve overall texture. The best part? Benefitting from the holy grail skincare ingredient doesn't require a splurge.
As one of Amazon's popular facial oils, Elbub's Vitamin C Anti-Aging Serum has earned perfect ratings from thousands of shoppers who've added it to their skincare arsenal. The $10 serum works so well, some reviewers say using it for just a week left their skin "so soft and glowing."
The secret to the antioxidant-rich formula's quick-acting results is its inclusion of hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, which come together to instantly hydrate and firm while fighting harmful free radicals. Even though the results from the vitamin C are impressive, shoppers say it's gentle enough even for daily use.
"I've been using this product for about two months twice a day and I love it," one shopper said. "It's gentle on my skin and I see significant differences in sun and age spots on my face… It helps make my skin feel soft, hydrated and smoother. I just reordered it because this product works and because the price is great!"
Shop now: $10; amazon.com
Just like the leading ingredient in another favorite morning beverage can, vitamin C does wonders for waking up tired eyes. "My rosacea is gone, there's no redness at all, the dark circles under my eyes are getting lighter," one reviewer said. "Even a scar is slowly disappearing. My sister commented on how radiant my skin was looking and asked what I was using. I've had no sensitivity, no breakouts, and my skin feels very hydrated." If there's one thing to be sure of, it's that vitamin C has earned its spot in the hero ingredient spotlight. If you're ready to add it to your own routine, head to Amazon to get this shopper-approved serum for $10.
