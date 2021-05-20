This $8 Anti-Aging Eye Serum Makes Wrinkles “Disappear More and More Every Day”
Internet skincare humor is its own very direct brand. When an affinity for Steve Madden '90s clogs is an indication that it's time to start incorporating an anti-aging night cream, how is it possible to not take the callout personally?
But the thing is, they're not not right. A hydrating night cream should be an essential in anyone's skincare routine, age aside. And for some of us, it may be time to lean into the truth and take things up a notch with a specialized eye product. Luckily, adding one to your own skincare arsenal doesn't necessarily require the need to splurge on a pricy serum. This one in particular has more than 900 perfect ratings, and it's only $8.
As one of the top-sellers in the retailer's category of eye treatment serums, Elbbub's Anti Aging Eye Serum has been winning over Amazon shoppers who swear by the difference it makes on dark under-eye circles, fine lines, and wrinkles. And with all that at such a budget-friendly price tag, it's quickly climbing the bestseller list as word spreads about how it makes wrinkles disappear "more and more each day."
Shop now: $8 (Originally $9); amazon.com
"I am not big into buying serum or eye creams because they are expensive and I've never noticed a difference," one reviewer said. "I decided to try this serum for my eyes and I literally walked into the bathroom one day and did a double take. This is the only serum I have tried that actually made a visual difference! I have tried some very expensive serums and some very cheap ones as well; none of them made a difference. If you are searching for something to make your eyes look younger, you definitely should try this one."
The serum is packed with anti-aging heavy hitters, including hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and botanical extracts, which work together to promote hydration and plump up skin. Its lightweight formula easily absorbs into skin, so it can be applied either before bed or your makeup routine without the need for a pause in between.
Even though the best-selling serum delivers impressive results at a shockingly affordable price tag, it gets better — shoppers say a little goes a long way. "This cream is really smooth and does not irritate my sensitive skin," a shopper said. "My eyes are less puffy and appear not as dark. My only suggestion is to use half a pump because a full pump is too much."
Get ahead of the skincare memes by adding this hydrating anti-aging eye serum to your corner while it's on sale.
- Reviewers Swear They Had “Healthier, Shinier Hair” After One Wash With This Shampoo and Conditioner
- Drop Everything—Ilia Beauty’s Friends and Family Sale Is Live
- This $8 Anti-Aging Eye Serum Makes Wrinkles “Disappear More and More Every Day”
- The Sneaker Every Supermodel Keeps Wearing on Repeat Is Finally on Sale at Amazon