40-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Face Serum Makes Their Skin Looks Better Than It Did When They Were Younger

The proof is in the pudding: Of the Pep Rally serum's 100 reviews on Eight Saints' website, 98 awarded the item five stars, while the remaining two went for four (while some companies curate their reviews, the serum's Amazon ratings follow a similar pattern). The potion keeps shoppers' skin "supple and bouncy," without any of the stickiness that can plague other hyaluronic serums. In its place is skin that feels "like silk," as one person put it.