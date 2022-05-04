This Anti-Aging Cream Makes My Skin Supremely Soft and Bright

"Avoid fragrance in any form, whether it's in your room freshener, perfume, cosmetics, or laundry soap," Swan tells InStyle. "[Manufacturers] don't have to list phthalates but fragrance is a giveaway." Why is it worth skipping? Swan found that prenatal exposure lowers testosterone, which alters development of male genitals and decreases sperm counts, as detailed in her book, Count Down. By the same coin, a Chinese study of over 500 children found that childhood and adolescent exposure to phthalates influenced the age girls started menstruating; their findings were echoed by a peer-reviewed, longitudinal study of Chilean girls by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles.