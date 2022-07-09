The Multi-Purpose Cream Kate Hudson Uses for Everything Is Already on Sale for Prime Day

And Amazon shoppers call it “magic.”

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

Published on July 9, 2022

One cream, two cream, three cream, four — there's a cream for everything you could possibly imagine. Hey, it's a good thing because you have options and can easily find a product that targets your specific needs, but at the same time, it can make for a cluttered beauty cabinet and overly long skincare routine that might be hard to commit to for, well, ever. So, what is one to do?

Easy. Invest in a multi-purpose cream that packs a big punch in a little jar — and the Egyptian Magic cream, which is currently on sale for Prime Day, might be the last one you ever buy. With close to 6,000 five-star ratings, plenty of reviewers back the product's claim: that it's magic. The customer-favorite counts 17 uses for the game-changing salve, including (but not limited to) it being a face moisturizer, lip balm, makeup remover, scar and stretch mark cream, and an after-shave treatment, all in a small 4-ounce tub.

Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream
Courtesy

Shop now: $32 (Originally $36); amazon.com

According to the brand, its all-natural formula is based on one that Cleopatra reportedly used to achieve her ever-glowing complexion. It's packed with so many good-for-you skin ingredients, like beeswax, honey, olive oil, bee pollen, and propolis — of which, the latter two have anti-inflammatory, -bacterial, and -fungal properties.

It's earned the stamp of approval from a slew of celebrities, like Kate Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, Eva Mendes, January Jones, and Ashley Benson. Hudson recently called out the cream in a Glamour interview, though she's talked about it for years. In a 2021 InStyle interview, the actress noted that her family puts the Egyptian Magic cream on everything like "cuts, burns, scrapes, dryness," further proving its multifaceted formula. Cuoco echoed a similar sentiment, writing in a 2021 Instagram post, "I use it for everything. Skin, nails, lips, toes, dry nose, ETC… not an ad I just <3."

Convinced you need to add this do-it-all cream to your arsenal? Same. Shop it while it's marked down to just $32 ahead of Prime Day 2022.

