The Multi-Purpose Cream Kate Hudson Uses for Everything Is Already on Sale for Prime Day

One cream, two cream, three cream, four — there's a cream for everything you could possibly imagine. Hey, it's a good thing because you have options and can easily find a product that targets your specific needs, but at the same time, it can make for a cluttered beauty cabinet and overly long skincare routine that might be hard to commit to for, well, ever. So, what is one to do?

Easy. Invest in a multi-purpose cream that packs a big punch in a little jar — and the Egyptian Magic cream, which is currently on sale for Prime Day, might be the last one you ever buy. With close to 6,000 five-star ratings, plenty of reviewers back the product's claim: that it's magic. The customer-favorite counts 17 uses for the game-changing salve, including (but not limited to) it being a face moisturizer, lip balm, makeup remover, scar and stretch mark cream, and an after-shave treatment, all in a small 4-ounce tub.

Courtesy

Shop now: $32 (Originally $36); amazon.com

According to the brand, its all-natural formula is based on one that Cleopatra reportedly used to achieve her ever-glowing complexion. It's packed with so many good-for-you skin ingredients, like beeswax, honey, olive oil, bee pollen, and propolis — of which, the latter two have anti-inflammatory, -bacterial, and -fungal properties.

It's earned the stamp of approval from a slew of celebrities, like Kate Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, Eva Mendes, January Jones, and Ashley Benson. Hudson recently called out the cream in a Glamour interview, though she's talked about it for years. In a 2021 InStyle interview, the actress noted that her family puts the Egyptian Magic cream on everything like "cuts, burns, scrapes, dryness," further proving its multifaceted formula. Cuoco echoed a similar sentiment, writing in a 2021 Instagram post, "I use it for everything. Skin, nails, lips, toes, dry nose, ETC… not an ad I just <3."

Convinced you need to add this do-it-all cream to your arsenal? Same. Shop it while it's marked down to just $32 ahead of Prime Day 2022.