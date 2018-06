"Call me crazy, but I don’t go anywhere unless my brows are done. My regular routine of sculpting and highlighting isn’t the most realistic option for the beach, but luckily, a few swipes of Eyeko’s Brow Gel ($24; sephora.com ) keep my arches looking full and natural, even after a dip in the water. Another added bonus: The keratin and ginkgo biloba in the formula also stimulate hair growth to fix an accidental over-tweeze.""Whenever I get a sunburn, I reach for The Body Shop’s Aloe Soothing Gel ($18; the bodyshop-usa.com ) to impart an instant cooling effect on contact. The non-sticky formula gives your skin a boost in moisture, reducing irritation, and is gentle enough to be used on the face.""My skin tans very easily, so wearing a full-coverage foundation is pretty tricky during the summer. Caudalie’s tinted moisturizer ($32; us.caudalie.com ) is sheer enough to blend in with my ever-changing complexion, but provides enough coverage to mask imperfections. The hydrating formula is a must for some after-sun TLC, and it’s so lightweight, I often forget I’m even wearing it."