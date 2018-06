Editors' Picks: My Skincare Routine

26I’m at that in-between age where I want to take steps toward preventative anti-aging, while simultaneously battling the same breakouts I’ve been getting on and off since I was 15.AmorePacific's Treat Enzyme Peel ($60; amorepacific.com ) exfoliates just enough to keep my complexion smooth, but is gentle enough to use every day.Renee Rouleau Anti-Cyst Treatment ($40; reneerouleau.com ) is the only thing that will get rid of those obnoxious, under-the-skin pimples that you usually can’t tackle until they surface.SK-II’s clarifying toner ($70; sk-ii.com ) works wonders at controlling my skin’s oil levels.I’ll apply a layer of Tatcha Deep Hydration Serum ($95; tatcha.com ) at night, and allow my skin to drink in its moisturizing properties.Ever since high school, retinol was my go-to product for keeping my skin clear. I especially love Colleen Rothschild’s formula ($65; colleenrothschild.com ). It isn’t drying at all, and works overtime to fade any uneven post-breakout tones.Dark circles have always been somewhat of an issue for me and SK-II’s nourishing eye cream ($120; sk-ii.com ) is the only thing that works to keep my under-eye area in check, and goes the extra mile to prevent crow’s feet from even taking shape.I like to use Glamglow’s Powermud ($69; sephora.com ) once a week to whisk away any dirt or leftover makeup. The clay-based mask works as a vacuum cleaner for clogged pores, and instantly transforms into a cleansing oil treatment as you wash it off.