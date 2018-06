Marianne Mychaskiw, Assistant Editor: “Have you ever smelled a certain scent, and suddenly remember exactly what you were doing when you were eight? The soft violet, iris, and jasmine notes in Etro’s Jacquard Eau de Parfum ($190; etro.com for store locations) trigger memories of playing with my mother’s lipstick and perfume spread as a kid, while hints of vetiver and black pepper give the fragrance a current vibe. Plus, the floral-printed bottle is a nice springtime addition to my vanity.”