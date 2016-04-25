Get 20% off Best Beauty Buy's Editor's Picks!

Time Inc. Digital Studios
Every year, we have industry experts vote on their favorite products for our annual awards, Best Beauty Buys. But don't think that our team of beauty editors are twiddling their thumbs while the votes come in. We've spent countless hours testing the newest products that hit the market over the past year. With hundreds of product launches in the running, we narrowed the contenders for our Editor's Pick category down to the eleven wins showcased in this years awards for their ingenuity and stelllar performance. And to make the deal even sweeter, we asked each brand to offer you a 20 percent discount so that dent in your wallet is a little smaller. Read on to see this year's winners:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement