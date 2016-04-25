Get 20% off Best Beauty Buy's Editor's Picks!

Every year, we have industry experts vote on their favorite products for our annual awards, Best Beauty Buys. But don't think that our team of beauty editors are twiddling their thumbs while the votes come in. We've spent countless hours testing the newest products that hit the market over the past year. With hundreds of product launches in the running, we narrowed the contenders for our Editor's Pick category down to the eleven wins showcased in this years awards for their ingenuity and stelllar performance. And to make the deal even sweeter, we asked each brand to offer you a 20 percent discount so that dent in your wallet is a little smaller. Read on to see this year's winners:

RMS Beauty in Solar Eco-Friendly Polish

“Pro Rose-Marie Swift’s polishes are inspired by hues in her line of natural makeup, like this gleaming bronze, which
is vegan and cruelty-free.” — SELENE MILANO, SENIOR BEAUTY EDITOR

20% off at rmsbeauty.com from 4/15 until 5/12; use code INSTYLE20

La Roche-Posay Effaclar BB Blur

“The best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually wear. This lotion has bonus benefits: It plays down pores and lines.”
—ANGELIQUE SERRANO, BEAUTY DIRECTOR

20% off at laroche-posay.us from 4/15 until 5/12; use code INSTYLE20

Kopari Coconut Sheer Oil

“Light and silky, this coconut oil can soften skin, gloss even the finest hair, and tackle what’s left of last night’s smoky eyes.” —DIANNA MAZZONE, ASSISTANT BEAUTY EDITOR

20% off at koparibeauty.com from 4/15 until 5/12; use code INSTYLE20

Rita Hazan Triple Threat

“When a trim is buried on your to-do list, this serum packs polymers to temporarily seal frayed tips.” —SHERYL GEORGE, BEAUTY EDITOR

20% off at ritahazan.com from 4/15 until 5/12; use code INSTYLE20

Blotterazzi by Beautyblender

“You’ll never go back to blotting paper after trying this flat sponge, which soaks up oil and shine without messing up your makeup.” —MARIANNE MYCHASKIW, ASSOCIATE BEAUTY EDITOR

20% off at beautyblender.com from 4/15 until 5/12; use code INSTYLE20

Cover FX Custom Cover Drops

“Spike your favorite moisturizer or serum with these pigment drops. The more you add, the more coverage you get. With 24 shades, you’re bound to whip up the perfect match.” —SHERYL GEORGE, BEAUTY EDITOR

20% off at coverfx.com from 4/15 until 5/12; use code INSTYLE20

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Wrinkle Recovery

“You get antioxidants to repair and protect cells, niacinamide to help brighten, and retinol to make your skin crank out more firming collagen— not bad for a full night’s sleep.” —SHERYL GEORGE, BEAUTY EDITOR

20% off at drdennisgross.com.com from 4/15 until 5/12; use code INSTYLE20

Lilah B Lip & Cheek

"Whether dabbed over lips or cheeks, these smooth, pebble-like compacts reveal creamy pigmented tones that blend easily and look so natural." —ANGELIQUE SERRANO, BEAUTY DIRECTOR

20% off at lilahbeauty.com from 4/15 until 5/12; use code INSTYLE20

Eyeko Sport Waterpoof Mascara

"You can swim at a resort in Tulum or take a vigorous spinning class— this waterproof formula will holdup without flaking or dripping." —MAURA LYNCH, SENIOR BEAUTY EDITOR

20% off at eyeko.com from 4/15 until 5/12; use code INSTYLE20

Temptu Air Custom Essentials Kit

“This lightweight cordless tool makes it easy to mist on a light layer of foundation, blush, and even highlighter. You literally just point and shoot. And the finish is natural, not cakey.” —ANGELIQUE SERRANO, BEAUTY DIRECTOR

20% off at temptu.com from 4/15 until 5/12; use code INSTYLE20

Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Oil

“Yes, there are plenty of silicone laden versions that even out the skin, but this silky blend of argan, jojoba, and essential oils smooths by deeply hydrating and temporarily softening the look of fine lines.” —ANGELIQUE SERRANO, BEAUTY DIRECTOR

20% off at smashbox.com.com from 4/15 until 5/12; use code INSTYLE20

