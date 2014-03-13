Scent-sational! Kick Off the New Season With Our Editors' Favorite Spring Fragrances

Mar 13, 2014

Our InStyle beauty team is constantly trying out new fragrances, and to welcome the warmer weather on an aromatic note, we're sharing the scents we spritz on to make winter a distant memory. Just like a seasonal printed sundress, fresh, floral blends like Etro's Jacquard and By Kilian's Imperial Tea always prove to be popular, but our picks don't end there -- a few of our bodycare faves also made the list, and we even included an ultra-luxe home scent to make your spring cleaning routine a little more bearable. Click through our gallery to see each fragrance now!

Etro's Jacquard Eau de Parfum

Marianne Mychaskiw, Assistant Editor: “Have you ever smelled a certain scent, and suddenly remember exactly what you were doing when you were eight? The soft violet, iris, and jasmine notes in Etro’s Jacquard Eau de Parfum ($190; etro.com for store locations) trigger memories of playing with my mother’s lipstick and perfume spread as a kid, while hints of vetiver and black pepper give the fragrance a current vibe. Plus, the floral-printed bottle is a nice springtime addition to my vanity.”
Kai Body Glow

Sheryl George, Associate Beauty Editor: “I love Kai Body Glow ($34; nordstrom.com). It has the signature Kai scent of gardenias but in a great moisturizing spray that helps hydrate scaly skin. It also adds a nice sheen-perfect for the upcoming skirt season!”
Kilian's Imperial Tea

Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director: "Normally I go for really heady, white floral fragrances, but I've recently fallen in deep love with this light, fresh scent ($235; available at bykilian.com in April). It has the aroma of jasmine tea, which is sweet, mysterious, and subtle all at once."
Anyway by Juliette Has a Gun

Marianne Mychaskiw, Assistant Editor: "Call it wishful thinking, but come February, I always find myself retiring my winter scents in an attempt to summon an early spring. Anyway by Juliette Has a Gun ($120; juliettehasagun.com for locations) seamlessly walks the line between both seasons, blending the musk and amber notes I love during the chilly months with the airy jasmine and citrus elements I can’t get enough of when the temperature starts to rise.”
Caldrea Black Coriander Lime

Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor: “I loathe housework but cleaning with a sexy scent in glamorous packaging makes it (almost) bearable. Caldrea's Black Coriander Lime line ($9 each; caldrea.com) is to die for and my whole house smells amazing after.”
Lalicious' Sugar Lemon Blossom

Sarah Weir, editorial assistant: "The sweet citrus aroma of this decadent sugar scrub ($34; lalicious.com) smells entirely edible (warning: it’s not) and instantly transports me to the spring days of my childhood."

