Scent-sational! Kick Off the New Season With Our Editors' Favorite Spring Fragrances

Our InStyle beauty team is constantly trying out new fragrances, and to welcome the warmer weather on an aromatic note, we're sharing the scents we spritz on to make winter a distant memory. Just like a seasonal printed sundress, fresh, floral blends like Etro's Jacquard and By Kilian's Imperial Tea always prove to be popular, but our picks don't end there -- a few of our bodycare faves also made the list, and we even included an ultra-luxe home scent to make your spring cleaning routine a little more bearable. Click through our gallery to see each fragrance now!