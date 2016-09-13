The Drugstore Hair Products You Need, According to InStyle's Beauty Team

Salon-styled hair on the regular doesn’t have to cost you salon prices. Expensive doesn’t always equal the results you want, and the key to great strands can be found in the aisles of your nearest drugstore. After all, finding just the right balance between high and low is the key to amazing hair—and keeping your credit cards happy. No one loves the thrill of a good beauty bargain like InStyle’s beauty editors. Since there are a lot of drugstore shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and styling products to love, we’ve done the guesswork for you by finding the best budget-friendly haircare products. Here, members of InStyle’s beauty team rave about the drugstore hair products they can’t live without.