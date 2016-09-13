The Drugstore Hair Products You Need, According to InStyle's Beauty Team

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Sep 13, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

Salon-styled hair on the regular doesn’t have to cost you salon prices. Expensive doesn’t always equal the results you want, and the key to great strands can be found in the aisles of your nearest drugstore. After all, finding just the right balance between high and low is the key to amazing hair—and keeping your credit cards happy. No one loves the thrill of a good beauty bargain like InStyle’s beauty editors. Since there are a lot of drugstore shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and styling products to love, we’ve done the guesswork for you by finding the best budget-friendly haircare products. Here, members of InStyle’s beauty team rave about the drugstore hair products they can’t live without.

1 of 7 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Sleek It Iron Hairspray

"Confession: My name is Erin and I’m addicted to heat styling. Since I can’t bear to part with my hot tools, I spritz on this protective spray before styling to prevent damage and frizz. I love that it doesn’t leave behind any product build up or residue which can make strands feel and look dirty,."—Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

L'Oreal Paris $4 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Dove Refresh + Care Dry Shampoo Volume & Fullness

"This stuff is a dream when it comes to lifting the gunk out of my second-day hair, as opposed to superficially masking it. Plus, there’s virtually zero product build-up, no matter how many times a day I spritz."—Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

Dove $4 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Batiste Cherry & Fruity Cheeky Dry Shampoo

"I discovered this stuff by accident last year during a trip to Ireland. I had accidentally left the dry shampoo I was currently using at home, so I picked this up at a nearby drugstore, and it's been my go-to ever since. I love how the product absorbs oil on contact, but still leaves my layers soft enough to run my fingers through. The sweet cherry fragrance is a nice touch, but is subtle, so it won't clash with the fragrance you're wearing."—Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Batiste $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Dove Nutritive Solutions Coconut Infusion And Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner

"If you've yet to experience the wonders that coconut oil can do for you beauty-wise, this shampoo and conditioner combo is the perfect gateway for adding the oil into your routine. Aside from smelling absolutely divine, thanks to said coconut oil, it leaves you with the softest hair ever."—Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

Dove $5 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Suave Coconut Oil Infusion Treatment Oil  

"I'm a pretty big fan of coconut oil in its raw form—it seriously fixes every hair or skin issue out there—so I love that Suave's oil treatment is infused with the stuff, especially considering that it keeps my dry ends fused together. I like to apply a few drops to wet hair as preventative armor against the dryer, then run a few more drops through after styling to amp up the shine."—Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Suave $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Pantene Expert Intense Hydration Conditioner

"If you ask me, Pantene’s Expert Collection holds it own against products in the double-digits. I apply the Intense Hydration Conditioner like a mask on days when my fine, fragile strands feel particularly parched."—Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

Pantene Pro V $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Tresemme Runway Collection Shaping Gel

"The perfect hybrid between a gel and a cream, this versatile product smooths my waves and gives it some hold without it getting crunchy or greasy."—Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

Tresemme $5 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!