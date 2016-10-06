These Are The InStyle Beauty Team's Latest Product Empties

Trying a new beauty product is like playing the lottery: If you’re lucky, you become obsessed with the new product you’ve discovered. But, if your new mascara flakes or your shampoo causes build-up, you’re stuck with a bunch of half-empty products that you’ll probably never use again.
In the name of helping beauty junkies everywhere, Instagram’s #ProductEmpties hashtag is where people are taking ‘grams of the latest products they’ve used up and including how well they performed in the ‘grams’ captions.
Since testing new products is part of the job description, InStyle’s beauty team rarely makes it to the bottom of a tube of moisturizer or finishes off a lipstick bullet unless it’s really good. Here, InStyle’s beauty team shares what products work so well, they’re amazing until the last drop.