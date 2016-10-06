These Are The InStyle Beauty Team's Latest Product Empties

Trying a new beauty product is like playing the lottery: If you’re lucky, you become obsessed with the new product you’ve discovered. But, if your new mascara flakes or your shampoo causes build-up, you’re stuck with a bunch of half-empty products that you’ll probably never use again.

In the name of helping beauty junkies everywhere, Instagram’s #ProductEmpties hashtag is where people are taking ‘grams of the latest products they’ve used up and including how well they performed in the ‘grams’ captions.

Since testing new products is part of the job description, InStyle’s beauty team rarely makes it to the bottom of a tube of moisturizer or finishes off a lipstick bullet unless it’s really good. Here, InStyle’s beauty team shares what products work so well, they’re amazing until the last drop.

Renee Rouleau Anti Cyst Treatment

“Fact: I am constantly running out of this stuff because it’s just that good, and I will sing its praises to anyone willing to listen. Renee Rouleau’s Anti-Cyst Treatment may not have the sexiest name out there, but it’s the sole reason my skin has gotten to somewhat of a better state. Depending on my stress levels and when my moon cycle is on the horizon, I can expect to wake up to a few of those soul-crushing, under-the-skin breakouts that your traditional spot treatment can’t quite reach. Rouleau’s formula uses a potent amount of lactic acid, which is concentrated enough to penetrate the deeper layers of skin where the infection lies, and effectively kills that sucker in a day or two. I can also use it to treat surface breakouts, which end up disappearing overnight. I used to go through about one bottle every two months, but the new larger size means I won’t have to restock as often.” –Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

MAKE UP FOR EVER HD Blush in 225

“Although it’s a powder, this blush blends into skin to for natural glow. I also love that it doesn’t wear off by mid-day.” –Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

Glossier Boy Brow in Brown

“Getting complimented on my brows is the highest praise you could ever give me, and it’s all thanks to a tiny tube of this brow pomade. Glossier’s formula has a wax base, so it doesn’t get stiff like your traditional brow gel, and the soft brow tint effectively hides any weird gaps/evidence that I had tweezers in the 9th grade. I especially love how the brush is small enough to cover the hairs at the beginning of my brow, where I don’t need super heavy coverage, but tames the thicker arches and ends into place.” –Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

“I have full bangs so I’m usually pretty lax when it comes to grooming my brows unless my fringe is freshly trimmed and they’re completely visible. Since Glossier’s Boy Brow immediately sold out when it was released and even garnered a 10,000 person waitlist, I had to try it to see if the product lived up to the hype—and I’m glad I did. Its soft tint and pomade formula fills in and shapes your brows with a natural finish that looks like your own brow hairs. I’ve never received compliments on my brows until I started using it so I held onto mine as long as possible until there was absolutely no more pomade that could be scooped out of the tube with its spoolie brush applicator.” –Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

Dior Dior Addict Lip Glow

“I just finished another Dior Lip Glow balm; I go through so many tubes of this stuff.  When I’m reaching the end, I’ll even use a Q-tip to get to the last bits.” –Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

Boscia Luminizing Black Mask

“Whenever my skin is in need of a serious deep clean, I turn to this mask. It soaks up excess oil and shrinks blemishes without drying up my complexion. I’ve even cut the top off the tube when the product was near its end to get one more masking session out of it.” –Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

Ouai Curl Conditioner

“This conditioner keeps my curls moisturized and enhances my natural texture.” –Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

Diptyque Do Son Eau De Toilette

“This was my summer fragrance, and I am not exaggerating when I say that I want to cover my entire body in this stuff. Throw me into a vat of this almost-tropical scent and I will live there forever. The scent starts out with a burst of white florals on contact with your skin, but after a few minutes, the notes take on almost a creamy element if that makes any sense at all. A hint of citrus keeps the fragrance from getting too sweet. I will miss this bottle immensely.” –Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Pai Camellia & Rose Gentle Hydrating Cleanser

“I love that this cleanser wipes away makeup and grease without completely stripping my skin of its natural oils. I’m a sucker for any rose scented and its subtle floral scent made me look forward to washing my face every day.”

