Editor-Approved Cleansers That Won't Cause a Dry Skin Disaster 

"I don't usually love the idea of double cleansing when I'm dealing with blotchy and rosy skin caused by dryness. I basically don't want any water near my skin at all. But this sucks because I am actually a firm believer in double cleansing.

This series from Pestle and Mortar is basically waterless, as you remove each step with a gentle damp cloth. First, you apply the Erase balm, which melts over your skin and is made with ingredients to nourish and stimulate cell turnover. After you remove it with the cloth, you apply the Renew cleansing gel. This yellow-tinted product feels kind of sticky but leaves your face feeling fresher and cleaner than ever, but without being tight and uncomfortable. Again, you remove this portion with a wet cloth and then you're set to moisturize." — Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor