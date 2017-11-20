Editor-Approved Cleansers That Won't Cause a Dry Skin Disaster 

Washing your face at the end of the day is one of the best feelings in the world, unless you’re dealing with dry winter skin. A bottle of cleanser—and the possibly that it will strip your skin of the minuscule amount of moisture it has—can seem scarier than sleeping with your foundation on. But since not cleansing will likely lead to breakouts (no thanks, really), the most obvious solution is to find a product that’s moisturizing enough and won’t lead to further flakes. Here’s a few the InStyle Beauty team swears by.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Eve Lom Gel Balm Cleanser

"My nose is addicted to the herbal scent of this gel cleanser, and my parched skin feels the same about its hydrating effects, which come thanks to ingredients like shea butter and grapeseed oil." — Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Editor

2 of 8 Courtesy

Cle De Peau Gentle Cleansing Milk

"I love Cle De Peau Gentle Cleansing Milk. It gets rid of all of the makeup particles and dirt from my face without making my skin feel completely stripped. Plus, the smell is extra calming, which is perfect right before bed time." — Alexis Bennett, E-Com Editor

3 of 8 Courtesy

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

"This micellar water is my go-to because a few drops of it on a cotton pad simultaneously removes all of my makeup and cleanses my skin—no rinsing required. Although I've used all of Bioderma's various formulas through the years, I always return to this bottle which soothes sensitive skin as the micelles in the water latch onto and dissolve dirt, grime, and makeup." — Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

4 of 8 Courtesy

Simple Water Boost Micellar Gel Wash

"I will forever sing the praises of micellar water, but this gel wash, which glides over your skin with ease, from Simple could turn me on to traditional cleanser. That might just be because it uses the some micelles technology to capture dirt and oil from your skin. The water boost line is specifically made with botanical extracts and minerals to ensure dehydrated skin isn't further stripped of oils and moisture." — Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

5 of 8 Courtesy

Caudalie Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil

"Once the mercury starts to dip, I swap out my traditional cleanser for Caudalie's Makeup Removing Oil. I love how it lifts makeup off my skin and breaks down even the most waterproof mascaras, but doesn't leave my face feeling tight or dry. I'll use this solo every night, but once a week when I need to exfoliate, I'll let the oil sit on my face for a hot minute, then rub a gentle scrub over the top." — Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

6 of 8 Courtesy

Garnier SkinActive The Gentle Cleanser

"A budget-friendly option, Garnier's new facial cleanser is free of sulfates, oils, soaps, and fragrances, so you don't have to worry about it really aggrevating dry, sensitive skin. It pumps out of the bottle as a white creamy gel and glides over your face with ease." — Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

7 of 8 Courtesy

Pai Camellia and Rose Gentle Hydrating Cleanser

"When my skin gets dry, it also becomes ultra-sensitive, so this alcohol and detergent-free blend—made with nourishing vitamin E—checks all my boxes." — Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor 

8 of 8 Courtesy

Pestle and Mortar Erase and Renew 

"I don't usually love the idea of double cleansing when I'm dealing with blotchy and rosy skin caused by dryness. I basically don't want any water near my skin at all. But this sucks because I am actually a firm believer in double cleansing.

This series from Pestle and Mortar is basically waterless, as you remove each step with a gentle damp cloth. First, you apply the Erase balm, which melts over your skin and is made with ingredients to nourish and stimulate cell turnover. After you remove it with the cloth, you apply the Renew cleansing gel. This yellow-tinted product feels kind of sticky but leaves your face feeling fresher and cleaner than ever, but without being tight and uncomfortable. Again, you remove this portion with a wet cloth and then you're set to moisturize." — Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor  

