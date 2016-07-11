The Natural Concealer That Stays Put All Day Long

If I had to pick (though please don't make me) between foundation or concealer, I'd probably go with the latter. I think letting your skin breathe is important, and when I'm having a good skin week, I like to show it off sans product. I've been known to mix concealer into my moisturizer to create a tint and to spot conceal where I need the coverage. Lately, I've been reaching for Ecco Bella FlowerColor Cover Up to do just that. It stays put, but you can also easily melt it into the consistency you need. Read on for more on why it is so amazing.

What It's Called:

Ecco Bella FlowerColor Cover Up

How Much It Will Set You Back:

What Makes It Special:

This concealer is made with flower wax, which is apparently the same delicate coating that protects flower petals from the elements and enhances their color. Take it from us—it provides coverage and stays put throughout the day. The dream duo, if you will. The brand tells us that the formula also creates a protective layer which keeps natural moisture from seeping through. The result? Fresh-looking makeup all day long.

Who’s It For?

People that need great coverage but want to try organic or natural products. Also, if you love a concealer that will perform. And honestly, who doesn't?

When to Use It:

Use it after you apply foundation, or alone to hide under eye circles or blemishes.

What It Feels Like:

It has a good slip and applies easily with your fingers or a sponge.

What It Smells Like:

Fragrance free.

