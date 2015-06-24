An InStyle Editor's 10 Easy Hacks to Look 5 Years Younger

Amy Synnott
Jun 24, 2015

What a drag it is getting old. So sang The Rolling Stones, but you don't need to turn to mother's little helper to get through the aging process. Here, our executive editor and former beauty director Amy Synnott shares her top 10 tricks to look five years younger—and fast. From the drugstore makeup and tools she loves most to the tip she gleaned from none other than the ageless Jennifer Aniston, check out Synnott's easy hacks, some even guaranteed to have you looking younger by the time you finishing reading. 

Clean Up Your Diet

To keep your skin as taut and glowy as possible, load up on colorful whole foods (think blueberries, cantaloupe, broccoli, kale), good fats (avocado, almonds, fatty wild fish) and lean protein (preferably free range or grass fed). Go back to article for more tips.

Sweat

Moving your body for at least 30 minutes a day is good for your mind and your complexion. Cardio boosts circulation, which is why your face looks flushed and rosy for hours after exertion. Sitting in a steam room (which causes your heart to pump out more blood than normal) also increases blood flow to your face. Go back to article for more tips

Beef Up Your Brows

Brows add symmetry to your facial features, so you don’t want those ‘pillars to look anemic. I swear by Guerlain’s Universal Eyebrow Kit ($53, sephora.com), which includes a tiny brush-and-spooly along with three shades (blonde, light brown and dark brown) and a pale pink highlighter. Go back to article for more tips

Caulk Up Those Crow’s Feet

I love Lumene’s Bright Now Blur Line & Pore Minimizer ($20; ulta.com) because it glides on like silk, doesn’t get gummy, and can also be used to blot out enlarged pores. Go back to article for more tips.    

Shrink Your Under-Eye Bags

The product I find works best for my transient under-eye luggage is a serum I found at the drugstore: Sudden Change Under-Eye Firming Serum ($9; walmart.com). You have to apply it very carefully—think one small drop under the eye then pat, pat, pat with your ring finger. Go back to article for more tips

Swap Out Your Bun for a Pony

The eternally ageless Jennifer Aniston recently told me this is her “go-to everyday style.” And for good reason: It visually pulls the cheekbones up, making the whole face look more lifted. Bonus points if you add soft bangs and/or long layers around the face, which soften hard lines and downplay any asymmetry. Go back to article for more tips

Kick Back With an LED Mask

The Illumask, which provides 30 daily, 15-minute treatments, costs just $30 at Walmart. Of all the light therapy treatments out there, this one is my favorite because you don’t even need to hold it, you can simply lay back and do nothing while the mask does its thing. Go back to article for more tips

Ditch the Powder

Put the pressed powder down. Truth be told, even loose “translucent” powder should be approached with caution. Two I can’t live without: Nars Illuminator in Orgasm ($30; narscosmetics.com) and Armani Luminous Silk Foundation ($62; sephora.com). I’ve even started dabbing my cheekbones with this delicious glowy oil from Norway, Nordic Beauty Healing Oil Serum ($190; nordicbeauty.com).  Go back to article for more tips

Lay Off the Mascara

Spidery lashes don’t look good on anyone. Some women even find they look younger by forgoing mascara altogether. My advice: Use a light hand. I love Maybelline Lash Discovery ($8; ulta.com) because its tiny little wand ensures you never end up with clumpy lashes. Go back to article for more tips

Meditate

Spending 20 minutes a day training your brain to be less reactive to stress is a great investment in your sanity—not to mention your ability to age gracefully. To this end, I highly recommend downloading the life-changing app, OMG I Can Meditate (free on itunes.com). Go back to article for more tips

