7 of 8 Nick Harvey/WireImage

Fishtail Braid

WHO'S WEARING IT Leona Lewis



WHAT MAKES IT COOL The intricacy of the fishtail is a fun twist on the side-braid trend, says Lewis's stylist Ben Cooke.



GET IT (DON'T SWEAT IT!) 1. Pull hair to one side, but don?t secure. 2. Divide into two even pieces. 3. Take a small section of hair from under one of the pieces and wrap it over that section and under the other. 4. Repeat, alternating sides through the length of the ponytail. 5. Secure with a clear band, then gently massage braid to pull out stray strands.