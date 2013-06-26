Easy Summer Beauty: The Most-Effortless Products to Try Right Now

With the 90-degree heat and the rising humidity levels, your beauty routine is the last thing you need to be fussing over. That's why we rounded up the summer beauty products that are easy to wear, and even easier to apply. Plus, the long-wearing capabilities can stand up to the elements, so you can spend more time lounging shoreside, and less time touching up. Click the photo to see our top picks now.

MORE:

• Rebecca Minkoff’s Custom Lip Balm for Nivea

• Revenge Gets Its Own Fragrance!

• Beach Bag Beauty Must-Haves