Easy Summer Beauty: The Most-Effortless Products to Try Right Now

Courtesy (2)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 26, 2013 @ 2:40 pm

With the 90-degree heat and the rising humidity levels, your beauty routine is the last thing you need to be fussing over. That's why we rounded up the summer beauty products that are easy to wear, and even easier to apply. Plus, the long-wearing capabilities can stand up to the elements, so you can spend more time lounging shoreside, and less time touching up. Click the photo to see our top picks now.

MORE:
• Rebecca Minkoff’s Custom Lip Balm for Nivea
Revenge Gets Its Own Fragrance!
Beach Bag Beauty Must-Haves

1 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Foundation

Ditch winter's heavy finish foundations for Chanel's light-as-air version ($45; chanel.com). We love how it glides on like a tinted moisturizer, but imparts an airbrushed effect.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy Photo

YSL Babydoll Mascara

A full-on smoky eye can be too fussy for summer wear, but YSL's Baby Doll Mascara ($30; yslbeautyus.com) pumps up your lashes to create just as much drama.

3 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Tom Ford Illuminating Cheek Color

Available in petal pink and deep bronze hues, Tom Ford's blendable cream blush ($58; saks.com) glides on easily to recreate that coveted post-yoga glow-minus the intense stretch session.

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy Photo (2)

Click N Curl Brushes, and Living Proof Prime

Rock salon-like layers by working Living Proof's Prime ($20; sephora.com) into damp strands to create a long-lasting hold, then dry your hair using Click N Curl's innovative brushes ($46; click-n-curl.com). Once you press the button to detatch the brush head, clip it into place to set, and you'll be left with bouncy layers that will have everyone wondering "How does she do it?"

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Lavanila Vanilla Coconut Roll-On Perfume

This summery blend of coconut, vanilla, and tiare flower ($19; lavanila.com) has us channeling tropical climes-and fits nicely in our beach bags.

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Nails Inc. Gel Effect Top Coat

One coat leaves your manicure with a salon-worthy shine and a shatter-proof barrier from the sand, surf, and sun ($10; sephora.com).

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation

Skip the primer-and the powder while you're at it. This lightweight foundation ($62; sephora.com) acts like Photoshop's blur tool on any imperfections, and dries to a velvety, matte finish.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray

Gone are the days of sticky, heavy sunscreens. Sun Bum's spray-on formula ($16; amazon.com) couldn't be easier to apply, and we love how it dries in mere seconds on contact with skin.

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Mally Beauty Poreless Perfection Skin Finisher

Top off your foundation or tinted moisturizer with this mattifying powder ($45; beauty.com), or wear it solo for a more natural look.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!