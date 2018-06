1 Spray a 2-inch section of dry hair with volumizer. Alternating medium and large rollers, wrap hair horizontally from tips up to roots. "Start at the crown and stagger sections in a brick pattern along the back of your head," says Stegerhoek. 2 Once curls cool, remove rollers and tease roots with a finetooth comb. 3 Gather hair at the center of your head, twist up and insert large bobby pins all over to secure. 4 Tie a simple ribbon from the nape to crown.



Conair Xtreme Instant Heat hot-roller set, $42; at conair.com.