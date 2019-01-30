6 Eyeshadows You Can Apply With Your Fingertips

Besides mascara, applying eyeshadow has never been my forte, which explains why you’ll see my eyelids completely bare 99.9 percent of the time. I’m sure a lot of you would agree with me: Blending eyeshadow with a brush is freaking hard, and when you haven't mastered the skill and you attempt to create a smoky eye, the results aren't always pretty. Thankfully, there is one easy eyeshadow solution to count on.

While powders and brushes aren't going away any time soon, creamy eyeshadow formulas allow for easy blending with your fingertips — a simpler option if you and your brushes don't get along and way less creasing. If you can gently tap your lid with your ring finger, you can create a haloed eyeshadow look in minutes with a cream- or mousse-based product.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Here, we rounded up six of our favorite products to apply with our fingertips in every shade and finish you'd possibly want.

VIDEO: Beauty School: Soft Bronzy Smoky Eyes Like Rihanna