6 Eyeshadows You Can Apply With Your Fingertips
Besides mascara, applying eyeshadow has never been my forte, which explains why you’ll see my eyelids completely bare 99.9 percent of the time. I’m sure a lot of you would agree with me: Blending eyeshadow with a brush is freaking hard, and when you haven't mastered the skill and you attempt to create a smoky eye, the results aren't always pretty. Thankfully, there is one easy eyeshadow solution to count on.
While powders and brushes aren't going away any time soon, creamy eyeshadow formulas allow for easy blending with your fingertips — a simpler option if you and your brushes don't get along and way less creasing. If you can gently tap your lid with your ring finger, you can create a haloed eyeshadow look in minutes with a cream- or mousse-based product.
Here, we rounded up six of our favorite products to apply with our fingertips in every shade and finish you'd possibly want.
VIDEO: Beauty School: Soft Bronzy Smoky Eyes Like Rihanna
Catrice Stylo Eyeshadow Pen
Easy to apply, easy to throw in your handbag without the fear of it exploding all over the place. Ah, the eyeshadow pen. Glide this creamy formula, available in six different metallic neturals, over your lids and use your fingers to blend it across your entire eyelid.
Almay Velvet Foil Cream Shadow
With 24-hour claims, this foil-finish eyeshadow resists smudges, meaning it's the perfect shadow to apply if you don't want to touch-up at your desk before drinks and dinner.
Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill Eye Shadow
The consistency of this eyeshadow is a wonder in and of itself. When you press your finger into the pot, you'll notice the shadow's bouncy texture. It feels like a lightweight gel, applies like a cream, and dries down to a powder with an incredible metallic color payoff.
Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Double Ended Eyeshadows
Can't decide between matte and metallic for your next shadow purchase? Pick both with this dual-sided liquid eyeshadow pen from Huda Beauty. Dab the applicator on your eyelid and tap with your finger to blend.
Flower Beauty Pop Fanatic Eyeshadow
Inspired by pop art, Drew Barrymore's latest Flower Beauty eyeshadow collection will definitely draw eyes to yours. Available in six bright colors, like this sunshine-y yellow, one swipe of this shadow on your finger will completely cover your eyelids.
Christian Louboutin Tape A l'Oeil- Matte Nude Eye Colour
Expensive? Yes. Worth it? Yes. This creamy matte shadow creates a simple yet chic look, and a little dollop goes a very long way.