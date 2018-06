2 of 5 Jon Furniss/WireImage

The High Bun



"Jessica Alba's style is sophisticated and modern, plus the headband gives it a relaxed feel so it's not so serious," says her stylist Robert Ramos.



STEP ONE Let your hair dry naturally, then finger-comb it back into a ponytail at the top of your head.

STEP TWO Separate the ponytail into two or three sections, which makes the bun more manageable to handle, and loosely wrap them each around the base, securing with bobby pins as you twist.

STEP THREE To keep the style from being "too slick and flat," rub a dollop of texturizing cream between your hands and work it into the front of the hair.