9 Planet-Friendly Beauty and Fashion Brands to Shop in Celebration of Earth Day
Shopping sustainably should be a year-round occurrence, but if you haven't been as ethical of a buyer as you'd like, here's your chance: Earth Day lands on April 22.
Earth Day is a prime time to educate yourself on the environmental footprints your favorite companies are leaving in their wake, including the process behind how each and every beauty item or piece of clothing arrives into your hands, from the beginning stages of creation to landing at your doorstep.
Opting for less wasteful skincare, hair care, and makeup products and higher-quality clothing can only benefit the world at large. That's why we rounded up our favorite sustainable brands to shop this week, all of which are committed to rising above outdated, harmful environmental practices and prioritize giving back to the planet.
And, if your wallet isn't equipped to contribute this time around, consider celebrating Earth Day in other ways, such as organizing a local park cleanup, switching to a reusable water bottle, or finally getting around to composting — the possibilities are endless.
Alpyn Beauty
Fun fact: Alpyn Beauty is the only skincare brand to sustainably harvest wildcrafted ingredients from the glistening mountains of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "When done sustainably and with respect, only the fruit, flowers or branches are carefully removed, and the living plant is left healthy and intact," the brand wrote on its website. Only the finest botanical extracts are used in their clean formulas, from the retinol-alternative-based creams to the willow bark-infused plumping lip mask. Alypyn Beauty is also a part of Sephora's Clean + Plant Positive initiative and donates a percentage of its sales to the Grand Teton National Park Foundation.
Wolven
Wolven is a BIPOC, female-founded brand that seeks to promote environmental protection, community, and inclusivity through its sustainable activewear pieces — each of which are crafted from post-consumer recycled water bottles. "Wolven's sustainability commitment goes beyond just sustainable fabrics and is the essence of the brand's ethos," Wolven wrote of its efforts. It offsets carbon emissions by donating one percent of its yearly revenue to environmental-forward organizations and removing one pound of plastic from the ocean for each order. Shop flattering leggings and supportive sports bras in a variety of block colors and prints to contribute.
Thrive Natural Care
Thrive Natural Care's plant-based skincare is popular on Amazon for multiple reasons, and we'd bet one of them includes its use of proprietary native plants to boost soil and biodiversity on deteriorating lands in Costa Rica. The planet-friendly brand was among the first to receive a Launchpad Innovation Grant from Amazon for its regenerative business model and hero mineral SPF formula, the Daily Defense Sunscreen Balm SPF 30 — it sat at number one on Amazon Beauty for 10 weeks.
By/Rosie Jane
By/Rosie Jane houses its line of clean fragrances and body care in 100 percent recyclable packaging. Additionally the brand is a part of 1% For the Planet, a commitment to remaining single-use plastic-free and moving toward being certified 100 percent carbon neutral by the end of the year. And it recently launched the Calm the F*ck Down Deodorant with natural bacteria fighting ingredients, just in time for summer.
DL1961
Denim-wear brand DL1961 has kept sustainability at the forefront since 2008 by "overseeing the entire process from fiber to finished garment." The brand begins each product creation by shredding old denim and post-consumer waste into smaller fabric pieces and weaving them into fresh yarn made of eco-friendly fibers. There's plenty of varying style offerings for women, men, and children — start shopping by perusing its bestsellers, staff picks, and on-sale items.
Korres
Korres is no stranger to sustainable practices — its Full Circle Process relies on ethical, zero-waste sourcing that returns any unused organic matter to the soil as fertilizer. And just in time for Earth Day, the brand has released a limited-edition kit full of its best-sellers: the $35 Seed to Skin Kit. Both the packaging for the kit and miniature-sized individual products are made from recycled materials in Korres' in-house Recycle Lab in Athens, Greece. You'll find popular formulas are included, such as the Santorini Grape Poreless Skin Cream and the Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser.
Spanx
It's no secret Spanx's vast selection of activewear, loungewear, and everyday staples are extremely popular (and well-loved by a long list of celebs) — but did you also know the brand carries two sustainable lines that are just as worthy of your attention? Each piece in the EcoCare Collection is crafted from recycled nylon, while the Cotton Comfort Collection features undies, bralettes, and tanks made from OCS-certified organically grown cotton for "comfy all-day wear," per the brand.
Lisa Says Gah
The California-based independent label and boutique prides itself on sustainably minded practices, and its focus on "thoughtful consumption, produced by local factory partners in California, using natural fabrics and predominantly biodegradable packaging." One look, and you'll be itching to add trendy apparel and accessories to your wardrobe, like sherbet striped button-ups and checkered summer dresses. Celebrate Earth Day by checking out the brand's current sale that has discounts of up to 75 percent off.
Hairstory
Looking to cut down on the clutter of shampoo bottles in your shower? That's where Hairstory wants to help. The haircare brand's refillable pouches encourage less plastic and CO2 consumption — not to mention, its line of nourishing 2-in-1 formulas go above and beyond your average shampoo and conditioner. Shop one of the three New Wash hair cleansers designed to rejuvenate texture and shine across varying hair types. And, while you're at it, take 10 percent off sitewide with code EARTH10 during Earth Day (April 22). Two percent of every sale will be donated to 1% For the Planet.