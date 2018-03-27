5 New Green Beauty Brands Worthy of Your Routine

Love Beauty And Planet / Instagram
Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 27, 2018 @ 10:30 am

If one of your 2018 resolutions was to green-out your beauty routine—along with taking your makeup off at night and hitting stop on Insta-stalking your ex—it’s time to make that goal a reality. Unfortunately, I don’t have the secret for getting over a crappy relationship, but I can help you add more natural products to your bathroom cabinets. In honor of Earth Day, here are five new beauty brands that have ditched potentially harmful chemicals. Bonus: The formulas actually work, and each product is housed in packaging worthy of a top-shelf pic. Honestly, they double as decoration.

From a fragrance brand making safe ingredients a priority to a stylish, botanical-infused skincare line, keep scrolling to see five names everyone will be talking about this year.

VIDEO: One Of These $3 Lip Balms Is Sold Every Second Across the World

1 of 5 Courtesy

Crop Naturals 

The term "natural" is confusing, mostly because it's not really regulated. Crop Naturals addresses that problem by listing the exact percentage of organic and natural ingredients included in its formulas. The cruelty-free, incredibly affordable brand has an ingredient blackout list—items they've banned—and offers cosmetics, skincare, and baby products. My current favorite is the Intense Moisture Hand Cream, an avocado oil and shea butter-infused lotion that leaves hands feeling smooth and soothed.

$15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Skylar Fragrances

Much like "natural," the word "fragrance" is an umbrella term. "Fragrance" can include ingredients not even listed on the packing. Dedicated to creating a cleaner fragrance market, Skylar is a cruelty-free line of five different scents free of dyes, phthalates, glycols, and sulfates, while the natural ingredients are ethically sourced from sustainable farms. The coolest thing about the brand? It's hypoallergenic. If you've been deprived of fragrances because of sneezing and sniffling, this is a literal game changer. 

3 of 5 Courtesy

Love Beauty and Planet

From using labels that are easily removed in the recycling process to creating a fast-rinse conditioner that saves water, Love Beauty and Planet took a deep dive into finding eco-friendly alternatives for beauty products, while keeping them ultra-affordable. The line includes hair care, bath and body products, all of which are made with ethically-sourced ingredients and housed in 100-percent-recycled materials. 

$15 for Shampoo and Conditioner SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Skin Regimen

Targeting stress-related skin concerns, whether due to the environment or your fast-paced lifestyle, Skin Regimen utilizes botanical formulas—what they've dubbed, "modern plant chemistry"—to reverse signs of aging and damage. The nine-product collection is free of synthetic fragrances, silicone, animal derivatives, artificial colorants, mineral oils, and parabens, while the brand is CO2 neutral and sponsors a reforestation program to compensate for damage caused by the packaging production. It's pricey, though: A 96.3-percent-natural lifting eye cream will set you back about $70, while a hyaluronic acid booster rings in at over $100.

$115 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Innisfree

Bookmark this K-beauty brand, because it's going places. It's been the number-one beauty brand in Korea since 2015 and has over a thousand stores in 11 countries—one of which is in New York City. Innisfree's ingredients are sourced from Korea's Jeju Island; the average percentage of naturally-derived ingredients in each product is 80 percent. The brand offers reward points for recycling its product bottles and in any country Innisfree is sold, the brand fosters forestation efforts. The offering is incredibly vast, ranging from skincare to cosmetics to beauty tools and more. This $19 blemish serum is a best-seller. 

$19 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!