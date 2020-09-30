The Most Popular Eye Makeup Trend From the '00s Is Back
All thanks to Dior.
As life becomes a little more unpredictable each day, one thing that has collectively carried us through this year is the joy of nostalgia — whether it be through old TV shows, vintage fashion, or past makeup trends.
That's why it felt so incredibly good to watch the Dior Spring 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week (even if it was through a screen).
Models walked down the runway showcasing the French fashion house's latest designs by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, with each piece telling the story of our new normal by focusing on comfort.
The makeup, created and styled by Dior Makeup creative and image director Peter Philips, told a story as well — perhaps accidentally — bringing us back to the early '00s. A time where we all genuinely felt hopeful and optimistic about the new millennium, and where the eyes were always the focal point of a makeup look.
The bold black liner the models wore was a stark contrast to Dior's Cruise Show back in July, which took a more natural and simplistic approach.
However, Philips original vision wasn't inspired by the early aughts, but rather the setting, which was located in Tuileries Garden in Paris.
"When you look at the venue, it's a black box with beautiful stained windows — like in a gothic church, cathedral," he says. "The stained glass was done by a collage artist and the eye makeup is like one element from a stained glass collage. You take the eye and you frame it like the leadwork."
To create the nostalgic look, Philips started with Dior's 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette to give the lids subtle coverage.
Next, he used the Diorshow 24H Stylo 091 in Matte Black (which has already sold out at Sephora) along the entire eye for a strikingly bold, succinct style. The makeup artist finished off with a few coats of Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara for extra impact.
"[It's] an eyeliner that framed the eyes, almost like a piece of art," he shares. "Same thickness of eyeliner all around the eye."
Complexions were kept as natural-looking as possible, with the models wearing Dior skincare products along with the brand's Face & Body Foundation and Forever Skin Correct Concealer.
VIDEO: How to Do Negative Space Eyeliner
With masks becoming a permanent staple in our wardrobes for the foreseeable future, and nostalgia playing such a key role in garnering happiness right now, Philips choosing to go with this type of bold eye was not only genius, but completely relatable.
And we expect to see more 2000s-inspired eyeliner in 2021.