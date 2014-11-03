10 Products to Keep Your Guy's Movember Beard In Check

With another Halloween behind us, it's time to kick off No-Shave November! The annual event, which also goes by the "Movember" moniker, is a month-long occasion where people are encouraged to ditch their razors and shaving cream for the next 30 days to raise cancer awareness and to donate toward the cause. If your guy is among the few growing out a beard to Grizzly Adams lengths, there's no reason he can't keep his new look well-groomed---or at least conditioned. In the spirit of Movember, we compiled a list of the best guys' grooming products made for taming that massive beard, or keeping his mustache in pristine form. Click through our gallery to shop each item now!

PHOTOS: 10 Products Your Guy Needs to Keep His No-Shave November Beard in Check

Texas Beard Co. Pumpkin Spice Beard Balm

Even if the Starbucks seasonal favorite isn't his thing, this hydrating balm ($22; texasbeardcompany.com) allows his beard to get in on fall's staple aroma, with a nourishing blend of shea butter and coconut oil that proves to be anything but basic.
Tom Ford Conditioning Beard Oil

Who says Movember can't have a luxury touch? Tom Ford's Conditioning Beard Oil ($50, $35 for the comb; tomford.com) is available in three of the designer's most seductive fragrances, giving your man's new look an extra scent-sual twist.
BeardBrand Four Vices Mustache Wax

At first glance, this streamlined tube ($9; beardbrand.com) may look like a ChapStick, but the lanolin and beeswax blend helps to tame any unruly whiskers on his 'stache.
H.I.M.-istry Conditioning Cleanser

This Keratin-infused cleanser ($13; himistry.com) boasts the same benefits for the hairs on his head as the ones he's growing out for the next 29 days. The rich formula blends nourishing fruit oils with wheat amino acids to strengthen the hair shaft and increase shine.
Philips Norelco BeardTrimmer 9100

We know, the whole point of Movember is to not shave for an entire month, but a little detailing around the edges never hurt anyone. Philips' Norelco BeardTrimmer ($90; philips.com) comes equipped with a laser to help even things out and ensure a precise effect.
Billy Jealousy Beard Envy Kit

Is your guy the no-nonsense type? Pick up Billy Jealousy's Beard Envy kit ($25; billyjealousy.com) which contains everything he'll need to manage that Movember growth-and nothing he doesn't.
Tweezerman Moustache and Scissors Comb

Use the fine-tooth comb to brush hairs in the natural direction of growth, then snip away any uneven wisps with the stainless steel blades, which have micro-serrations carved into the metal to keep any from slipping out ($18; tweezerman.com).
Wild Man Beard Conditioner

Whether he's into the city lumberjack aesthetic or is an actual outdoorsman, his scruff will definitely benefit from this moisturizing blend of grapeseed, lavender, and rosemary oil ($20; urbanoutfitters.com).
The Soft Goat Scruff and Goatee Softener

Because facial hair is shaved off at an angle, the scruff can grow in at an equally-sharp point, which can leave your face feeling like you've just had mircrodermabrasion upon contact. A few quick passes of The Soft Goat's pad ($12 per box of three; thesoftgoat.com) will file down the edge, making each strand softer to the touch.
Jack Black Bump Fix Ingrown Hair Solution

Ingrown hairs are an inevitable part of reaching bearded bliss, especially if he's starting from a clean-shaven state. Jack Black's potion of salicylic and lactic acids ($25; sephora.com) help exfoliate away anything keeping the ingrown trapped under the skin, allowing each hair to reach its full glory.

