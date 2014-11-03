10 Products to Keep Your Guy's Movember Beard In Check

With another Halloween behind us, it's time to kick off No-Shave November! The annual event, which also goes by the "Movember" moniker, is a month-long occasion where people are encouraged to ditch their razors and shaving cream for the next 30 days to raise cancer awareness and to donate toward the cause. If your guy is among the few growing out a beard to Grizzly Adams lengths, there's no reason he can't keep his new look well-groomed---or at least conditioned. In the spirit of Movember, we compiled a list of the best guys' grooming products made for taming that massive beard, or keeping his mustache in pristine form. Click through our gallery to shop each item now!

