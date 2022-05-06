Shoppers Say This $15 Face Scrub Helps "Tremendously" With Wrinkles

To paraphrase the great Ashley Tisdale as Sharpay Evans, it's an impressive product that can bop to the top of Amazon's skincare charts. According to a 41-year-old reviewer, the cruelty-free "little jar of magic" is the best discovery they made in 2018, due to the "dramatic difference" it created in four uses over a two-week span. They felt it working "almost immediately" thanks to the $15 formula's reliance on sugarcane-derived glycolic acid, fine pumice granules, and gluconolactone; meanwhile, green tea, apple, and lemon extract neutralize aging free radicals.