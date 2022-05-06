Shoppers Say This $15 Face Scrub Helps "Tremendously" With Wrinkles
Normally, I'm skeptical of brands that omit vowels — maybe it's the Wordle fiend in me, but I love a vowel — yet between DRMTLGY's Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub standing as Amazon's third best-selling facial microdermabrasion product and its 5,000+ five-star ratings, it has a lot going for it.
To paraphrase the great Ashley Tisdale as Sharpay Evans, it's an impressive product that can bop to the top of Amazon's skincare charts. According to a 41-year-old reviewer, the cruelty-free "little jar of magic" is the best discovery they made in 2018, due to the "dramatic difference" it created in four uses over a two-week span. They felt it working "almost immediately" thanks to the $15 formula's reliance on sugarcane-derived glycolic acid, fine pumice granules, and gluconolactone; meanwhile, green tea, apple, and lemon extract neutralize aging free radicals.
"The little fine lines around my lips are smoother," added the above shopper, and they're not the only one who saw it diminish wrinkles. Another person wrote the scrub "tremendously" softened their lines, as did an "astounded" 52-year-old whose deep lines were left "so much tighter." A 67-year-old is also on board: "After about three uses, I looked like my old self again: smooth, glowing skin…no deep wrinkles or flakes."
Three separate people also said the scrub outperformed $100 iterations they've used in the past. "I've noticed a huge difference and don't wear foundation anymore," one noted. It shrinks the look of large pores, too, per a fan who watched their blackheads nearly disappear and their acne scars lighten. Physical exfoliation can be a minefield for people with sensitive skin, but users with touchy faces have few complaints, especially because a little goes a very long way.
"People tell me I look 20 years younger than I am," wrote a 68-year-old who faithfully exfoliates. "I'm astounded, it's one of the best [scrubs] I have ever used." A final customer said that with just over a week of use, people started guessing their age as nine years younger — and though there's nothing wrong with looking your age, in their words, "why thank you, I'll take it."
