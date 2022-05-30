Drew Barrymore Shared Her Go-to Summer Beauty Products, Including This TikTok-Viral Lip Gloss
Drew Barrymore is the queen of revealing all of her beauty secrets on Instagram. In her latest post, the star gave us a sneak peek into her summer beauty cabinet, which includes everything from plumping hyaluronic acid serums to a hydrating TikTok-loved lip gloss.
In the Instagram post, The Drew Barrymore Show host shared a photo of her relaxing in a black face mask as part of her Drew's Little Yellow Book series (#DLYB), where she lets fans in on all of her current favorite things. Barrymore included all of her go-to makeup and skincare products in a summer beauty edition of #DLYB, so we know exactly how she achieves her radiant complexion.
When it comes to skincare, she begins her routine by cleansing with Joanna Vargas' Miracle Body Bar,a nondrying soap made with charcoal and vitamins A, E, and F, or the Outset Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser, a gentle formula made with a blend of amino acids and antioxidants to reduce free radicals. For exfoliation, the star loves the Goop Goopglow Cloudberry Exfoliating Cleanser, which uses tropical fruit enzymes and bitter orange peel to gently exfoliate skin impurities.
Once her skin is squeaky clean, Barrymore rehydrates her pores using hyaluronic acid-based products like Mario Badescu's Hyaluronic Eye Cream, PSA the Most Hyaluronic Acid Serum, and Three Ships' Dew Drops. Barrymore is a longtime fan of hyaluronic acid serums and moisturizers, and for good reason — applied topically, hyaluronic acid is a humectant that plumps and hydrates by pulling water to the skin's surface.
To top it all off, the Emmy-nominated host applies EltaMD's UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen, a gentle SPF 46 formulated to protect sensitive skin types against harmful UVA and UVB rays. The unscented, zinc oxide-based formula is also tinted, so you can even use it instead of foundation.
But if you do find yourself wanting to get dolled up, Barrymore's got you covered with her favorite makeup products, including the RMS ″Un″ Cover-Up Concealer, Ilia's C Beyond Triple Serum, and Kulfi Beauty's Underlined Color Eyeliner. As for her pout, Barrymore is loving the TikTok-viral Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss. Made with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and evening primrose oil, the hybrid lip treatment and gloss hydrates and plumps the lips. It comes in eight colors, including light pink, rosy beige, and bright red. TikTok creators are obsessed with the gloss, with one user even calling it one of the top lip glosses. Another person said it "nourishes yet also visibly perfects," while a third reviewer said it has a "beautiful texture."
Once Barrymore's skincare and makeup routine is complete, she finishes everything off with a few sprays of Supergoop's Makeup Setting Mist, which not only keeps makeup on for hours, but also protects the skin from the sun's strong summer rays with SPF 40.
If you've been looking to upgrade your summer beauty routine, take a page out of Barrymore's Little Yellow Book (literally!) and give her go-to products a try.