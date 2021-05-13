This Is the $18 Face Mask That Left Drew Barrymore Stunned
There's no denying Drew Barrymore's status as a certified beauty icon. Her Hollywood history has come with countless memorable glam moments and she even runs a successful beauty brand, and thanks to her talk show, viewers can get the scoop on her preferred beauty products.
On a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Flower Beauty founder revealed yet another skincare favorite that happens to be a true classic. Barrymore said that after using the Mario Badescu Drying Mask, she was literally blown away. "My pores were visibly gone," she said. "This is where it's at. It will reign in your pores."
Barrymore's experience is exactly what the drying mask was created to do. The Mario Badescu mask has sulfur and zinc oxide, which works alongside calamine to clear up pores, dry out blemishes, and zap excess oil. Plus, there's cucumber extract for a cooling, soothing effect. To use, the brand suggests applying the mask to already cleansed skin two to three times per week, leaving it on for 15 to 20 minutes, and then rinsing thoroughly with warm water.
The Hollywood icon isn't the only one singing its praises. Scroll through some of the reviews on Ulta, and you'll find that shoppers have shared similar positive experiences. "I would always get small pimples across my face in clusters, and this mask has gotten rid of those almost completely," one reviewer wrote.
Another said the mask worked wonders, writing, "Worked for my bad breakout… This saved my face and would recommend. I'm almost done with my first round and I even notice it's helping with my scars."
Others prefer to use the mask as a spot treatment, applying it only on troubled areas. "After it dried, the acne spots were visible under the mask because the gunk was sucked out! Plus my nose and forehead look pristine," a customer shared.
One reviewer noted that as a spot treatment, the product can clear up an existing blemish without going to work on non-problem skin areas. "We just dab some on at night, and within two days they [pimples] are usually gone."
