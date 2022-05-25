New York's Buzziest Plastic Surgeon Reveals Her Anti-Aging Skincare Routine

No one knows the power we have to control our own aging process better than a plastic surgeon, and every plastic surgeon knows that process starts right at home in our bathroom vanities. Dr. Melissa Doft is one of New York City's most buzzed-about plastic surgeons, having been listed as one of New York magazine's top physicians from 2018 to 2022 and one of Castle Connolly's top doctors of 2022, not to mention being quoted in countless publications including Byrdie, Wall Street Journal, and, yes, even InStyle. Now, she's sharing her very own anti-aging skincare routine with InStyle, and we're excited by how much of it is available outside the closed doors of aesthetics offices.