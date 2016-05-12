This Moisturizer Turns Into Actual Water Droplets on Contact With Your Skin

File this under coolest moisturizer ever. We've often referenced certain super-hydrating products as a tall drink of water for your skin, but Dr. Jart's Water Drop Moisturizer is giving the term "dewy complexion" a pretty literal spin. Seconds after you spread the transparent gel over an area of your face, the formula instantly transforms into tiny water droplets, which can then be rubbed into your skin for extra hydration.

RELATED: Behold—These Bar Soaps Are Actually Good for Your Skin

Because it's lightweight and leaves behind no sticky residue, you can use the moisturizer both at night and in the morning underneath your makeup, and aside from the beyond-cool transformation, it's packed with ingredients like green tea and portulaca extract to help fade dark spots and fix those stubborn dry patches once and for all. Once the temperature starts to rise into the 80-degree or greater range, we can only imagine how glorious it will feel after being stored in our fridge. Shop the product for $36 at Sephora stores and sephora.com later this month!