The Viral Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Collection Just Got Better

Chances are, you've probably heard of the Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment already — or at least seen it on your TikTok feed.
Over the past few months the product has gone viral amongst top beauty influencers, and we can understand why.
It’s almost addicting to watch the formula neutralize redness and leave behind an even toned complexion. And for anyone prone to rosy patches, you know this is a tall order for a foundation to tackle alone, which is why it’s no surprise that it’s been flying off Sephora shelves.
Well, good news: not only is the Color Correcting Cream back in stock, but the brand just released two new launches to the collection. Welcome the Cicapair Tiger Grass Enzyme Foam Cleanser and Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask.
Both of these products are formulated with the secret sauce: the Green Repair Solution to help combat irritation. Making them the perfect compliment to the Color Correcting Treatment.
Here's how you can easily fit these new product staples into your daily routine.
Cicapair Tiger Grass Enzyme Foam Cleanser
You'll want to start your morning off with the enzyme cleanser. The cream-to-foam wash is gentle on skin but still delivers a deep clean, which is refreshing, because oftentimes, cleansers formulated for sensitive skin can be almost, do I dare say, too gentle. Thankfully, this one will leave your skin feeling fresh — not dry and tight. Follow up with your favorite moisturizer and you’re ready to take on the day.
Cicapair Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask
After finishing your typical evening routine, top it all off with this gel-based mask. But remember, a little goes a long way. Start off by putting a small amount in your palm, warm it up with your hands, and evenly pat it across your face until all the product is distributed. You can go back and touch up areas that need an extra boost (for me that’s my cheeks and forehead). Make sure to let it settle for at least 20 minutes before getting some shut eye. When you wake up your skin will feel soft, hydrated, and have a natural glow.
