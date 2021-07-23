Shoppers Call This Olivia Palermo-Approved Cleanser the "Skin Doctor"
With celebrities regularly sharing on social media — and sometimes oversharing — what they use for glowing skin, it's easy to get the dirt on what best gets rid of dirt (and makeup, and dead skin cells, and so forth) for your own healthy complexion. This week, former The City star Olivia Palermo posted a photo on Instagram at dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross' office while waiting for a treatment that "keeps skin healthy and maintained." And Palermo doesn't only turn to the doctor for in-office treatments — she relies on the face wash from his skincare line, too.
On her blog, Palermo shares that she washes up in the morning with the Dr. Dennis Gross All-in-One Facial Cleanser to maintain a clear and glowing complexion. In addition to removing everything from your face that shouldn't be there, the cleanser doubles as a toner thanks to the addition of witch hazel, and it also includes hyaluronic acid to help the skin retain moisture.
Board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross himself tells InStyle that his All-in-One Cleanser is a multitasking, fragrance-free hero product. "The formula combines sodium hyaluronate, a unique humectant that plumps and hydrates with witch hazel, and green tea extract, which soothes any potential irritation, leaving the skin hydrated, clean and balanced," he says. "This product is perfect for all skin types and gentle on sensitive skin."
Nordstrom shoppers seem to love the cleanser as much as Palermo, calling it a true "all in one" like its name suggests. One shopper says, "I love that it's a cleanser and toner in one. It does not lather, and I usually like that, but I don't mind it with this product. I put it on my dry face and then rinse, and my face feels super clean and not too dry. It also has a brighter, shinier look."
Other shoppers label the cleanser as "the skin doctor" and "a life changer." Elaborates another, "I have been using the cleanser and toner in one for about two months and have seen a noticeable difference. My complexion seems to be more balanced. When I don't use this product for a day or two, my face gets a bit [broken out again]. I can't do without this product now."
"I'm looking at my rosacea problem in the rear view," a final reviewer writes. "I have been trying to find some means of reducing my rosacea blemishes, rash, and pimples with various sunscreens, facial cleansers, and other suggested treatments. In less than a week of treatments, my rosacea bumps and blemishes have been dramatically reduced. Thank you Dr. Gross, for a solution to my embarrassing skin problem."
