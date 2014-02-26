Expert's Top 10: Dr. David Colbert's Picks for Repairing Winter Skin

Courtesy Photo (2)
Jennifer Velez
Feb 26, 2014 @ 9:50 am

The countdown to spring is on here at InStyle, but if you’re anything like us, the harsh winter months have left you sporting dry, cracked skin and a less than glowy complexion. Ready to repair the damage? Keep reading. We reached out to dermatologist Dr. David Colbert, who has worked his illuminating magic on stars like Rachel Weisz, Naomi Watts, Sienna Miller, and Michelle Williams, for all the skin-soothing secrets you'll need. To begin the road to recovery before the temperatures rise, check out Colbert’s 10 must-haves for instant skin therapy (including picks from his very own line) and see what he had to say about each product in our gallery.

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

La Prairie Anti-Aging Night Cream

“Night time is the best time for skin to repair. Use your most active product then so they are working the hardest for you. A luxury night cream, like La Praire’s ($215; nordstrom.com), is one of the best options.”
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

La Mer Treatment Fluid Foundation

"Winter weather and makeup can be drying, so skin needs all the hydration and nutrients it can get. This foundation (85; cremedelamer.com) is loaded with both, yet still feels light and smooth."
3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Neocutis Hyalis Refining Serum

"Perfect for winter skin, nourishing, and great for layering morning and night ($60; lovelyskin.com)."
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Clarisonic Brush

"Using a Clarisonic brush ($150; clarisonic.com) with a mild cleanser once a week will help get rid of dry, dead cells, but don't overuse-especially in the winter."
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment

“I recommend Aquaphor ($7; walmart.com) for lips and dry, chapped hands. At night it's a great foot treatment, too. Massage onto feet and put on a pair of socks to lock in the moisture. You’ll wake up with refreshed skin.”
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Colbert MD Purifying Balance Cleanser

“I love this cleanser ($52; colbertmd.com) because it has anti-aging benefits in each wash.”
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Colbert MD Eye Cream

"Use this under eye cream ($120; colbertmd.com) throughout the day for an instant pick me up."
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment

"This lip balm ($23; fresh.com) smells good and it’s multitasking."
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Jason's Vitamin E Oil

"I like Jason's Vitamin E Oil (12; jason-personalcare.com) for cold, makeup-less days. It locks in moisture and creates a barrier."
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

La Roche Posay Anthelios Mineral SPF 60

"Winter is no time to forget about protecting your skin from strong rays. This ultra light SPF (34; laroche-posay.com) provides a mild tint and makes you glow without causing breakouts."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!