Behold—This Lipgloss Actually Makes Your Teeth Look Whiter

No time to put your whitening strips to work? Reach for a blue-based lip gloss instead. A swipe of the Apa Blue Lip Shine provides the same effect, without the 30-minute wait, or risk of sensitivity. We're not talking a Smurfette-esque Kylie Lip Kit blue, but a sheer periwinkle that provides an instant brightening effect. Think back to your days in art class looking at the color wheel—because blue and yellow sit on opposite ends, blue can help to neutralize any yellowish discoloration. The gloss looks gorgeous worn solo, but can also be layered over your favorite lipstick for extra shine, or to adjust an overly-warm tone.

Developed by cosmetic dentist Dr. Michael Apa, the lipgloss is more than just a pretty face. The formula is actually infused with peppermint oil to help freshen your breath, acting as an Altoid-makeup hybrid. Find a tube for $25 at apabeauty.com right now.