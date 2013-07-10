Downton Abbey’s Beauty Line: See the Products!

Courtesy Photo (4)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 10, 2013 @ 2:00 pm

Calling all Downton Abbey fanatics: Come October, you'll be able to copy the classic beauty looks inspired by your favorite ladies and lords. The creators behind the show teamed up with UK retailer Marks & Spencer to launch a full range of cosmetics and body care, which includes luxe lip balms, pop-of-color glosses, and fresh-scented candle among the aristocratic offerings. Makeup bags, soaps, a creme bath, and even nail polishes will be included in the range, which both upstairs and downstairs crowds are sure to love. Click the photo to take a sneak peek, and find the products at marksandspencer.com in October.

1 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Signature Soaps

This aristocratic soap set ($9 for three; marksandspencer.com in October) gives a noble twist to your lather, rinse, and repeat routine.

2 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Fragranced Candle

Let's face it, living on the Crawley estate is a total pipe dream, but this light floral candle ($13; marksandspencer.com in October) acts as a scent-sational departure to Yorkshire county.
3 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Lip Gloss Collection

Leave the drama out of your makeup, and save it for the compelling plotlines. This trio of glosses ($15; marksandspencer.com in October) adds a subtle wash of color that doesn't scream obvious.

4 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Makeup Bag

Talk about multitasking--this peacock-printed makeup bag ($19; marksandspencer.com in October) could easily double as a clutch for a Downton-inspired getup.

5 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Lip Balm Duo

Channel your inner Violet Dowager by smoothing on one of these ultra-luxe lip balms ($8; marksandspencer.com in October).

