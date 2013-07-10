Downton Abbey’s Beauty Line: See the Products!

Calling all Downton Abbey fanatics: Come October, you'll be able to copy the classic beauty looks inspired by your favorite ladies and lords. The creators behind the show teamed up with UK retailer Marks & Spencer to launch a full range of cosmetics and body care, which includes luxe lip balms, pop-of-color glosses, and fresh-scented candle among the aristocratic offerings. Makeup bags, soaps, a creme bath, and even nail polishes will be included in the range, which both upstairs and downstairs crowds are sure to love. Click the photo to take a sneak peek, and find the products at marksandspencer.com in October.

MORE:

• Fun Facts About Downton Abbey

• Dan Stephens on Matthew Crawley's Makeover

• All About Lady Mary’s Wedding Dress