Dove Celebrates Black Beauty With a New Video for Nina Simone's "Feeling Good"
The beauty brand hopes to bring an end to race-based hair discrimination.
Everybody deserves to feel good about the skin (and hair) they're in. And Dove wants to make that apparent and ensure that nobody faces race-based hair discrimination ever again.
That's why in celebration of Black beauty and Black Music Appreciation Month, the brand has teamed up with Verve Records, UMe and the Nina Simone Charitable Trust to create the very first music video for Nina Simone's iconic song "Feeling Good."
The video, directed by 2020 BET Award winning music video director Sara Lacombe — who's worked with artists like DJ Khaled, Cardi B, and Migos — follows four generations of Black women who live their truth, share love, and embrace their beauty to the tune of the legendary song we all know and love.
As a founding member of the CROWN Coalition — an organization working to end race-based hair discrimination by working to advance legislation of the CROWN Act— Dove understands the importance of creating widespread racial acceptance and equality, which includes embracing Black beauty and natural hair.
According to Dove's website, a Black woman is 80% more likely to change her natural hair to meet social norms or workplace expectations. Black women are also 1.5 times more likely to be sent home or know of a Black woman sent home from work due to her hair.
So because of these discriminatory statistics, the beauty brand is also a major advocate for The CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair), a law that prohibits any type of hair discrimination, based on race, texture, and style. This special music video aims to support the Act and celebrate Black beauty to empower future generations to accept and love their natural hair. You can even sign the The CROWN Act petition on Dove's website to further drive the needle of change.
"Narrow beauty standards make it difficult for women to freely celebrate their own beauty," the Dove site reads. "While all women experience pressure to conform to certain standards of appearance, society's bias has resulted in unfair judgment and discrimination against Black women based on hair texture and protective hairstyles, including braids, locs, and twists, that are inherent to their race."
In the hopes of advancing the legislation of the CROWN Act, Dove also co-founded the Crown Coalition, along with the National Urban League, Color Of Change, and the Center for Western Law and Poverty, to push the legislation for The CROWN Act and bring an end race-based hair discrimination, as well as social injustice and systemic racism. Seven states have already passed The CROWN Act in 2019 and early 2020.
While the trailer above launched on June 2, the full video will premiere on Facebook on June 8, along with a global release on June 10.